LSU still in the CWS Jell-o Shot Challenge to aid Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

BY BROOK THORINGTON – Louisiana Radio Network

Even though LSU isn’t in Omaha you can still show your support for the Purple and Gold by defending the Tigers in the Jell-o Shot Challenge Championship remotely. Mike Manning with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank said Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina has set up a QR code to make donations instead.

“And what they’re doing is they’re going to track us and track these donations alongside the Jell-o Shot tote board and they’ve issued the challenge for us to win even though we’re not there,” said Manning.

Manning believes the LSU faithful will congeal for the challenge even though there won’t be purple and gold Jell-o shots this year at the College World Series.

“Knowing LSU fans and knowing our community the way I do I would not be surprised if they blew all the other teams out of the competition,” said Manning.

Last year’s challenge Manning said netted $60,000 for the LSU Campus Food Bank. He said food insecurity remains an issue for all ages in Louisiana.

Sorry @LSUbaseball fans, we can't add your name to the board but we can give you a chance to show that you truly are great. @brfoodbank will be counting donations through this link until the end of the series. Prove you'd win the thing and Geaux donate! https://t.co/7MJgMDFrW7 pic.twitter.com/iYki17Jrtd — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 11, 2024

In Omaha, it will be the SEC against the ACC for the Jell-o Challenge, but Manning said LSU will remind baseball fans who the reigning champs are with donations.

“Because of whom we are here, in Louisiana, and the pride we take not just in our sports teams but in winning, but in also making a difference,” said Manning.

Proceeds will go towards the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.