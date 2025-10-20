LSU Starting Left Tackle Tyree Adams Expected To Miss Texas A&M Game With Ankle Injury

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

No. 20 LSU is expected to be without sophomore starting left tackle Tyree Adams because of an ankle injury when the Tigers (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) face No. 3 Texas A&M (7-0, 4-0 SEC) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC) in Tiger Stadium.

“It’s a competitive group. They have a lot of pride. They’re going to play hard. We just have to play smarter and cleaner.”

-Brian Kelly when asked how he stops loss at Vanderbilt from multiplying with No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 4 Bama next:https://t.co/Uf5Y1sT6Xz — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 19, 2025

Adams, who started the Tigers’ first seven games this season and the Texas Bowl last season, injured his ankle in the first quarter of LSU’s 31-24 loss at No. 17 Vanderbilt in Nashville. He was later seen on crutches on the sidelines. He has been one of LSU’s better players on a struggling offensive line.

The redshirt sophomore from St. Augustine High in New Orleans signed with LSU in 2022 as as the No. 22 offensive tackle in the nation, according to 247sports.com. Sophomore D.J. Chester filled in for Adams at left tackle after the injury Saturday. But Chester, who started all 13 games at center for LSU in 2024, has not played tackle a lot, and struggled.

Pro Football Focus gave Chester a poor, 49.9 overall grade for his performance as he struggled against defensive end Zaylin Wood, who had one quarterback hurry and a sack that is shown in the below tweet.

GET DJ CHESTER OUTTA THERE pic.twitter.com/JljWyynaie — ᴄʜᴀsᴇ (@BolieveInNix) October 18, 2025

Should Adams not play Saturday, true freshman Carius Curne, Chester or redshirt freshman reserve Ory Williams would be in the mix to start at left tackle.