LSU starting DT Neil Farrell Jr, says he’s in for one more year as a Tiger in 2021

LSU starting defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. has taken advantage of the NCAA waiver granted making all 2020 seniors eligible to return for an extra year of eligibility.

Farrell announced on New Year’s Eve he’s coming back in 2021 for his sixth year as a Tiger.

Farrell was LSU’s 11th leading tackler with 25 tackles, 2½ tackles for loss and a sack. The Mobile, Alabama, native started in six games and played in all 10 games.

A year ago as a defensive end for 2019 national champions, he had 46 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and three sacks.

On Aug. 8, he opted out of this past season because he had family members that dealt with the coronavirus over the offseason. He said he was opting out but would return in 2021.

A month later, he tweeted “My grandmother is getting better each and every day & I thank God for that ….. I miss football ….” He returned to the team after being voted back on by his teammates, although there was a debate by some players to allow him to return.