LSU Starting Catcher Cade Arrambide Injured Foot In Loss To McNeese State

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The No. 1 LSU baseball team may be down two starters this weekend when the Tigers host Dartmouth and Northeastern at Alex Box Stadium.

Starting catcher Cade Arrambide injured his foot in the fourth inning of LSU’s 7-6 loss to McNeese State Tuesday night at the Box.

LSU’s 16-0 run starting last year, including 8-0 start this season, ends with 7-6 loss to McNeese State.https://t.co/bYS1N6rRZH — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) February 25, 2026

“He hurt his foot. Said he couldn’t play any more,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said after the game. “And I don’t know anything else other than that.”

Arrambide is fourth on the team in batting average at .355 (11-for-31) with three home runs, three doubles, nine RBIs and a .742 slugging percentage.

Freshman Omar Serna Jr. replaced Arrambide at catcher and went 1-for-4 with a single and two strikeouts. Arrambide went 0-for-1 before the injury.

Also questionable for the weekend is senior starting left fielder Chris Stanfield, who has not played since bruising his hand in the second game of the season on Feb. 14.

“I hope so,” Johnson said when asked if Stanfield could play when the Tigers (8-1) host Dartmouth Friday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network+). “We definitely need him. The swelling’s gone down a lot. Now, it’s a matter of getting some strength back in his hand. Still a little sore to swing, but we are moving in that direction. I feel much better than I did a week ago. I don’t know if that means he’ll be available to play this weekend. I certainly hope so.”

Senior transfer Brayden Simpson has started in left field in five of the seven games missed by Stanfield. Senior Tanner Reaves started the other two. Simpson is hitting .400 (4-for-10) with two doubles and three RBIs. Reaves is batting .294 (5-for-17) with one double and three RBIs. Freshman Mason Braun has substituted in left field twice and is hitting .421 (8-for-19) with one home run, one double and five RBIs. Freshmen William Patrick and Daniel Harden have each subbed in left twice.