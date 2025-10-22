LSU Starters Whit Weeks, Bernard Gooden Still Struggling With Injuries Going Into Texas A&M

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU’s ailing defense may be without two starters again this Saturday when the No. 20 Tigers host No. 3 Texas A&M.

Starting linebacker Whit Weeks (ankle) and starting defensive tackle Bernard Gooden (collarbone) each remain questionable at best. They each missed last Saturday’s game when the Tigers allowed 399 yards, including 239 on the ground, in a 31-24 loss at Vanderbilt.

“It’s a competitive group. They have a lot of pride. They’re going to play hard. We just have to play smarter and cleaner.”

“Whit is still non-weight bearing. He’s in the (protective) boot,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said on the weekly Southeastern Conference teleconference on Wednesday morning. “And we’ll keep the boot on for another couple of days before we know what he can do. He’s been doing some additional treatments, and he’s feeling better. But we won’t know on him until later in the week.”

Gooden did practice Tuesday, but on a limited basis.

“He didn’t get involved in everything, but we wanted to bring him in slowly,” Kelly said. “So he got some individual, got some team reps. The report this morning was that he felt good.”

Weeks has 29 tackles in six games with a sack, a fumble recovery and eight quarterback hurries. Gooden has 13 tackles with three for loss, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

The No. 20 Tigers (5-2, 2-2 SEC) host No. 3 Texas A&M (7-0, 4-0 SEC) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC from Tiger Stadium.