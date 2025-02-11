LSU Star Player On Skip Bertman’s 1st NCAA Regional Team – Marty Lanoux Passes Away

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Former LSU third baseman Marty Lanoux, who helped build the foundation for the dynasty of former coach Skip Bertman, has passed away at the age of 60, according to an LSU release.

In Bertman’s second season at LSU in 1985, Lanoux led the Tigers in hitting with a .352 average and with 76 hits while hitting eight home runs with 42 RBIs. A first team All-Southeastern Conference player, Lanoux helped take LSU to its first NCAA Regional since 1975 that season in Austin, Texas, and finish the year at 41-18 for a school record victory total. LSU also won the SEC West that season at 17-7.

LSU would reach an NCAA Regional 15 more times over the next 16 years from 1986-2001 under Bertman before he retired after the ’01 season.

A native of Orange Park, Florida, near Jacksonville, Lanoux played at LSU in only the one season after transferring from Santa Fe Community College in New Mexico. He helped Bertman set the stage for a historic run in college baseball as the Tigers won their first SEC regular season title since 1975 the next year in 1986 and reached the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, for the first time in history. Bertman would take LSU to Omaha 11 times in all from 1986-2000 and win five national championships from 1991-2000.

Lanoux is survived by his children Mady, Caleb and Jake and parents Carol and Brenda Lanous, sister Susan, brother Paul and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be on Friday, February 21, at First Baptist Church in Orange Park. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.