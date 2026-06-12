LSU Sprinter Shawnti Jackson Reaches 3 Finals At NCAA Outdoor Track Championships

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU sophomore Shawnti Jackson pulled off the trifecta at the NCAA Outdoor Track Championships on Thursday night at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Jackson, a transfer from Arkansas who hails from Wake Forest, North Carolina, turned in the fourth best time in LSU history in the women’s 100 meters with a 10.88 time for second best at the meet to qualify for the finals on Saturday. Only Georgia’s Adaejah did better with a 10.63 time to break the NCAA record held by LSU’s Sha’Carri Richardson since 2019 with a 10.75.

Jackson also qualified for the finals in the 200 meters with a 22.45 time for sixth place. And she was part of LSU’s third place 4×100 meter relay team that qualified with a 42.38 time with Athaleyha Hinckson, Tima Godbless and Aniyah Bigam.

Godbless also reached the 100 meter final with an 11.08 time for 10th place.

The men’s championships continue Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.