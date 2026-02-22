LSU Spring Sports Recap – Saturday, Feb. 21

Tiger Rag News Services

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

The No. 12 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 5-0 at the Green Wave Invitational in New Orleans, La., defeating No. 20 Tulane, South Florida, Oregon, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Spring Hill. The Sandy Tigs are back at home next weekend, February 27-28, for the first home tournament of the 2025 season.

LSU 4, TAMCC 1

Julia Specher/ Kenzey McGatlin (LSU) def. Kristin Bobay/ Madison Morrow (TAMCC) 18-21, 21-18, 15-8 Tatum Finlason/ Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Maria Duda Fernandes de Melo/ Millie Olsson (TAMCC) 21-16, 21-17 Aubrey O’Gorman/ Camryn Chatellier (LSU) def. Lizzie Denyer/ Emily Wood (TAMCC) 21-19, 21-17 Isabella Lagemann/ Zayna Meyer (LSU) def. Millie Berthou/ Ashlyn Rough (TAMCC) 19-21, 21-15, 15-13 Bryce Ranney/ Mia Stevens (TAMCC) def. Kate Baker/ Kylie Mueller (LSU) 19-21, 21-19, 20-18

LSU 5, SPRING HILL 0

Julia Specher/ Kenzey McGatlin (LSU) def. Jaylyne Belle/ Ashlyn Whiteside (SH) 21-11, 21-11 Tatum Finlason/ Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Claire Hayes/ Marissa Peck (SH) 21-8, 21-8 Zayna Meyer/ Camryn Chatellier (LSU) def. Landry Tea/ Airyonna Weaver (SH) 21-12, 21-18 Gracey Campbell/ Isabella Lagemann (LSU) def. Mia Johnson/ Alessandra Lane (SH) 21-12, 21-18 Kate Baker/Amaya Messier (LSU) def. Lillie Casey/ Reagan Huff (SH) 21-14, 21-15

SWIMMING AND DIVING

The LSU swimming and diving program concluded the 2026 SEC Championships on Saturday night at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn., with a gold medal from Jere Hribar in the 100-free.

Hribar, a junior from Split, Croatia, touched the wall with a meet record time of 40.42 in the 100-free to win the gold. On top of being the fastest in SEC Championships history, Hribar set the school record, taking down former Tiger Brooks Curry’s time from 2022. The performance brought his final medal count for the week to five – three individual and two relay.

The Tigers ended the meet with the women placing fifth, totaling 668.5 points, while the men finished seventh, totaling 614 points. The Texas Longhorns won the meet on the men’s and women’s side for the second consecutive year. For the LSU women, it’s the team’s best finish since taking fourth in 2023. LSU tallied seven medals on the week.

MEN’S TENNIS

In the SEC opener, No. 5 LSU was handed its second loss of the season, dropping to Georgia, 0-4, at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.

LSU falls to 9-2 and 0-1 in conference play, while Georgia improves to 8-1 and 1-0 in the conference.

Singles competition

1. #42 Arda Azkara (UGA) vs. Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) 7-5, 2-3, unfinished

2. #30 Will Jansen (UGA) vs. #53 Erik Arutiunian (LSU) 3-6, 4-3, unfinished

3. #60 Santiago Giamichelle (UGA) vs. #102 Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 4-6, 3-3, unfinished

4. Derrick Chen (UGA) def. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) 6-3, 6-2

5. Noah Johnston (UGA) def. Sasa Markovic (LSU) 6-1, 6-2

6. #77 Gabriele Vulpitta (UGA) def. Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. #64 Arda Azkara/Santiago Giamichelle (UGA) def. Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 6-4

2. Will Jansen/Gabriele Vulpitta (UGA) def. #63 Matias Ponce De Leon/Erik Arutiunian (LSU) 6-1

3. Enzo Kohlmann/Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) def. Derrick Chen/Noah Johnston (UGA) 6-5

LSU will travel to Tuscaloosa to face the 3-6 Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday, Feb. 23, at 1:00 p.m. CT.