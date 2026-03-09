LSU Spring Sports Recap – March 8

Tiger Rag News Services

MEN’S GOLF

The No. 5 LSU Men’s Golf team closed day two of play with a one-under-287 performance, dropping them a spot to second on Sunday at The Hayt. The tournament is held at the par-72, 7,092-yard Sawgrass Country Club.

Competing individually, Alfons Bondesson is having quite the weekend as he sits T4 after 36 holes. Bondesson had a four-under Saturday and followed up today with two-under 70. The senior is averaging 2.88 strokes on par-three holes, which is third best in the tournament entering Monday.

Leading the team that’s playing for The Hayt title is freshman Dan Hayes. The Englishman went even on Saturday and recorded a four-under 68 to jump up to T14 in Ponte Vedra. His Sunday performance saw him record five birdies. Hayes currently is second in the tournament on par-four holes with a 3.80 average.

Sophomore Arni Sveinsson and senior Jay Mendell sit neck and neck two days in, both sitting at T19 after being tied at T2 the day before. The two Tigers went two over on Sunday, both seeing an influx of bogeys. Sveinsson leads The Hayt so far with 11 birdies in two rounds.

Closing out the lineup are junior Noah McWilliams in T32 and freshman Hudson Lawson at T48. Lawson went one-under 71 on Sunday, his tournament total just over even with +1 (74, 71) through two rounds. McWilliams went three over on day two, which included an eagle on hole eight.

THE TIGERS

T4. Alfson Bondesson (IND), -6 (68, 70)

T14. Dan Hayes, -4 (72, 68)

T19. Jay Mendell, -3 (67, 74)

T19. Arni Sveinsonn, -3 (67, 74)

T32. Noah McWilliams, -1 (68, 75)

T48. Hudson Lawson, +1 (74, 71)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. No. 21 Charlotte, -18 (280, 278)

T2. No. 5 LSU, -15 (264, 287)

T2. No. 2 Auburn, -15 (279, 282)

4. No. 11 Texas Tech, -14 (287, 275)

5. South Carolina, -12 (283, 281)

6. No. 15 Alabama, -11 (279, 286)

7. South Florida, -8 (287, 281)

T8. Coastal Carolina, -7 (288, 281)

T8. No. 17 North Carolina, -7 (282, 287)

10. Clemson, -4 (287, 285)

T11. No. 1 Virginia, -2 (276, 298)

T11. Central Florida, -2 (280, 294)

13. Liberty, +2 (291, 287)

14. No. 20 Duke, +3 (291, 288)

15. Louisville, +7 (294, 289)

16. North Florida, +15 (296, 295)

MEN’S TENNIS

The LSU men’s tennis team secured a 4-0 win over Tennessee and a 6-1 victory over Southern Mississippi on Sunday at the LSU Tennis Complex.

With the wins, LSU improved to 17-2 overall and 4-1 in Southeastern Conference play. Tennessee dropped to 7-10 overall and 0-6 in the SEC, while Southern Mississippi fell to 5-5.

GAME ONE

DOUBLES COMPETITION

No. 60 Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Jose Garcia/Dragos Cazacu (UT) 6-3

No. 59 Erik Arutiunian/Matias Ponce de Leon (LSU) def. Shion Itsusaki/Ethan Muza (UT) 7-6 (7-5)

Enzo Kohlmann/Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) vs. Woodson McMillan/Boruch Skierkier (UT) 6-6 (4-2) unfinished

SINGLES COMPETITION

Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) def. No. 78 Jose Garcia (UT) 6-3, 6-2

No. 54 Erik Arutiunian (LSU) vs. No. 88 Alejandro Moreno (UT) 7-5, 3-2 (unfinished)

No. 117 Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Dragos Cazacu (UT) 6-3, 6-4

Alessio Vasquez (LSU) vs. Jan Kobierski (UT) 4-6, 4-1 (unfinished)

Sasa Markovic (LSU) vs. Boruch Skierkier (UT) 2-6, 3-5 (unfinished)

Matias Ponce de Leon (LSU) def. Shion Itsusaki (UT) 6-3, 6-2

GAME TWO

DOUBLES COMPETITION

No. 60 Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) vs. Kale Mize/Jay Temming (USM) 4-5

Enzo Kohlmann/Matias Ponce de Leon (LSU) def. Saheb Sodhi/Eric Perkowski (USM) 6-3

Alessio Vasquez/Calin Stirbu (LSU) def. Jose Murariu/ Matei Varbanciu (USM) 6-2

SINGLES COMPETITION

No. 54 Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. Kale Mize (USM) 6-2, 6-2

Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Jose Murariu (USM) 6-3, 7-5

Matias Ponce de Leon (LSU) fell to Saheb Sodhi (USM) 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 3-6

Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) def. Olle Noltorp (USM) 6-3, 6-2

Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Eric Perkowski (USM) 7-5, 6-3

Calin Stirbu (LSU) vs. Matei Varbanciu (USM) 6-7, 6-1, 1-0 (unfinished)

Up Next

The Tigers will host Oklahoma on Friday at the LSU Tennis Complex at 5:30 p.m. CT.