LSU Spring Sports Recap – March 7

Tiger Rag News Services

WOMEN’S TENNIS

The No. 4 LSU women’s tennis team dropped a 4-2 SEC contest to No. 5 Auburn on Saturday afternoon at the LSU Tennis Complex.

LSU drops to 9-4 and 2-3 in the conference while Auburn moves to 21-1 and 5-0 in SEC play.

“Huge credit to the people that came out to the match today, especially with the weather delay and hanging in there with us,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “Obviously, we wish we had given them the result we were all hoping for. Credit to Auburn. They definitely came out a bit more ready in the doubles. I think we had chances when it came down to it to get our nose ahead in that aspect, but we didn’t get off to the start we needed. In singles, we ended up winning four first sets, so the momentum certainly swung in our favor, but Auburn just played a little bit better when the chips were down. It’s definitely frustrating, but also encouraging because we know what we’re capable of when we do things the right way from both a tennis and mental standpoint. I have no doubt this group will learn from this and be better because of it. But again, huge credit to Auburn. They’ve had a great year, and they have a great team.”

Singles competition

1. #52 Cadence Brace (LSU) vs. #33 DJ Bennett (AUB) 6-4, 4-6, 1-2, unfinished

2. #65 Kayla Cross (LSU) def. #50 Ekaterina Khairutdinova (AUB) 6-4, 0-6, 6-0

3. Ella McDonald (LSU) fell to #91 Angella Okutoyi (AUB) 7-5, 3-6, 2-6

4. Carolina Kuhl (LSU) fell to Merna Refaat (AUB) 4-6, 2-6

5. Addison Lanton (LSU) fell to #27 Ashton Bowers (AUB) 4-6, 4-6

6. #120 Kinaa Graham (LSU) def. #31 Ava Esposito (AUB) 6-3, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. #9 Kayla Cross/Ella McDonald (LSU) fell to #14 DJ Bennett/Ava Esposito (AUB) 1-6

2. Cadence Brace/Carolina Kuhl (LSU) vs. #39 Angella Okutoyi/Merna Refaat (AUB) 5-4, unfinished

3. Alexia Marginean/Addison Lanton (LSU) fell to #83 Ashton Bowers/Ekaterina Khairutdinova (AUB) 4-6

Up Next

LSU travels to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas on Mar. 13 at 5:00 p.m. CT at the Billingsley Tennis Center.

LSU MEN’S GOLF

The No. 5 LSU Men’s Golf team closed one round of play with a 14-under-274 performance, putting them in first on Saturday at The Hayt. The tournament is held at the par-72, 7,092-yard Sawgrass Country Club.

Two Tigers are leading the way for LSU with senior Jay Mendell and sophomore Arni Sveinsson neck-and-neck after 18 holes.

Mendell’s first day started with a two-under front nine that included an eagle and a birdie. The senior took on the back nine and closed his day with a five-under 67 performance that puts him at T2. He is currently tied for second on par-five holes with a 4.00 average.

Matching Mendell’s day one performance, Sveinsson also sits at T2 through 18 holes with his seven-under 65. The Icelandic Tiger leads the tournament with seven birdies after missing the last outing due to sickness.

The third Tiger in the lineup after round one is junior Noah McWilliams. The Louisianan led LSU through the first half of the day as he tapped in four birdies in the front nine but cooled off a little to finish the day with a four-under 68 to put him in T7.

Also, in T7 at The Hayt is Alfons Bondesson as he competes individually. Bondesson had a hot front nine with four birdies and ended the day with six total as he recorded a four-under 68.

The freshman duo of Dan Hayes and Hudson Lawson round out the LSU lineup. Hayes sits at T35 as he went even through 18 holes, while Lawson sits at T66 with a two-over 74 day.

THE TIGERS

T2. Jay Mendell, -5 (67)

T2. Arni Sveinsonn, -5 (67)

T7. Noah McWilliams, -4 (68)

T7. Alfson Bondesson (IND), -4 (68)

T35. Dan Hayes, E (72)

T66. Hudson Lawson, +2 (74)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. No. 5 LSU, -14 (274)

2. No. 1 Virginia, -12 (276)

T3. No. 2 Auburn, -9 (279)

T3. No. 15 Alabama, -9 (279)

T5. No. 21 Charlotte, -8 (280)

T5. Central Florida, -8 (280)

7. No. 17 North Carolina, -6 (282)

8. South Carolina, -5 (283)

T9. No. 11 Texas Tech, -1 (287)

T9. South Florida, -1 (287)

T9. Clemson, -1 (287)

12. Coastal Carolina, E (288)

T13. No. 20 Duke, +3 (291)

T13. Liberty, +3 (291)

15. Louisville, +6 (294)

16. North Florida, +8 (296)