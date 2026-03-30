LSU Spring Sports Recap – March 29

Tiger Rag News Services

MEN’S TENNIS

Matias Ponce de Leon posted a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 scoreline over Jack Satterfield to clinch the match for the Tigers in a three-set thriller to help advance No. 7 LSU over No. 17 Vanderbilt this afternoon at the Lummis Family Tennis Center.

TIGERS IN COMMAND 🫡



No. 7 LSU grinds past No. 17 Vanderbilt on the road! pic.twitter.com/macwBMVv3U — LSU Men's Tennis (@LSUTennis) March 29, 2026

LSU advanced its season mark to 21-5 with a 7-4 SEC record, while Vanderbilt falls to 14-9, going 4-7 in conference play.

“This team has responded well to adversity all year,” said head coach Danny Bryan. “After two tough losses, I expected them to come out firing, and that’s what they did. It took everything we had to get the win. I’m very proud of them.”

Singles competition

1. #111 Pablo Martinez Gomez (VANDY-M) def. #29 Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) 1-6, 6-0, 6-3

2. #24 Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. #70 Hoyoung Roh (VANDY-M) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

3. Danil Panarin (VANDY-M) vs. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 4-6, 6-3, 3-2, unfinished

4. Nathan Cox (VANDY-M) vs. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-4, 4-6, 2-4, unfinished

5. Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) def. Jack Satterfield (VANDY-M) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

6. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Callum Markowitz (VANDY-M) 6-2, 7-5

Doubles competition

1. Andrej Loncarevic/Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. #29 Nathan Cox/Hoyoung Roh (VANDY-M) 6-4

2. Pablo Martinez Gomez/Callum Markowitz (VANDY-M) def. #42 Erik Arutiunian/Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) 6-4

3. Enzo Kohlmann/Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) def. Hugo Coquelin/Jack Satterfield (VANDY-M) 6-3

Up Next

LSU will hit the road next week, facing South Carolina on Thursday at noon at the Carolina Tennis Center before traveling to Gainesville to take on Florida on Saturday at 11 a.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

The No. 10 LSU women’s tennis team fell short in its final contest over the weekend to No. 3 Texas A&M, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at the LSU Tennis Complex

LSU falls to 12-7 and 5-6 in the SEC. Meanwhile, Texas A&M moves to 18-3 and 10-1 in the conference.

“It was a tough match for us again,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “I thought we were in pretty good control in doubles for the most part, but Texas A&M did a few things better than us down the stretch to get over the line. I wasn’t displeased with our effort and energy, but some of the execution at the end needs to improve. In singles, we’re dealing with a few things right now, but nobody, including us, should feel sorry for ourselves. We had a few matches that weren’t as competitive as we needed, and while it wasn’t for a lack of effort, we have to do a better job of coaching, and we will. I’m very confident in this group. We’ll stay the course, get a few things fixed and healed, and I’m optimistic about the final stretch of the season.”

Singles competition

1. #58 Cadence Brace (LSU) fell to #2 Lucciana Perez (TAMU) 3-6, 1-6

2. #45 Kayla Cross (LSU) vs. #31 Mia Kupres (TAMU) 2-6, 6-0, 3-0, unfinished

3. Addison Lanton (LSU) def. #54 Ilinca Amariei (TAMU) 6-3, 6-2

4. Carolina Kuhl (LSU) fell to Lexington Reed (TAMU) 5-7, 1-6

5. Kenna Erickson (LSU) vs. #96 Violeta Martinez (TAMU) 4-6, 4-5, unfinished

6. Alexia Marginean (LSU) fell to Daria Smetannikov (TAMU) 1-6, 1-6

Doubles competition

1. Cadence Brace/Kayla Cross (LSU) def. #8 Mia Kupres/Lucciana Perez (TAMU) 6-3

2. Kenna Erickson/Carolina Kuhl (LSU) fell to #75 Ilinca Amariei/Violeta Martinez (TAMU) 6-7 (4-7)

3. Addison Lanton/Alexia Marginean (LSU) fell to Lexington Reed/Daria Smetannikov (TAMU) 4-6

Up Next

The Tigers resume action at the LSU Tennis Complex against Alabama on Thursday, Apr. 2, at 5:00 p.m. CT.

WOMEN’S GOLF

LSU grad student golfer Elsa Svensson birdied her final hole of the competition to fire a second straight round of even par 72 to lead the Tigers at the Clemson Invitational Sunday at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, South Carolina.

Svensson finished at 2-over 218 for 54 holes, moving up one spot to T21, just missing a top 20 finish after rounds of 74-72-72.

Elsa finished round three with an even par and T21 to lead the Tigers at Clemson ✍️



Tigers finished 14th overall in the field. pic.twitter.com/vAtVwsy3Fq — LSU Women's Golf (@LSUWomensGolf) March 29, 2026

Svensson had four birdies in the final round, eight for the tournament.

Two players tied for the individual title with Maria Jose Marin of Arkansas posting a round of 4-under 68 to tie with first and second round leader Lynn Lim of Vanderbilt at 10-under par 206. Lim finished with a round of 71. Paula Francisco of Florida was third at 9-under 217 after a final round 69.

LSU as a team posted its best round of the weekend, shooting 6-over 294 to finish in 14th place at 29-over par 893 (295-304-294).

SEC teams were the top four under par with Florida at 17-under 847, one shot better than Arkansas at 16-under 848. Vanderbilt was third at 860 (4-under) and Tennessee fourth at 1-under 861.

LSU counted 1-over par 73s from Taylor Riley and Francesca Fiorellini. Riley had four birdies in her round. Lucia Iraola had a 4-over 76 for the other counting score.

LSU players Edit Hertzman, Josefin Widal and Reilly Knaub will be competing Monday and Tuesday in the individual competition in the ULM Invitational in Monroe.

The Tigers next team tournament will be the SEC Women’s Golf Championship in Belleair, Florida at the Pelican Golf Club starting on April 17.

Clemson Invitational

The Reserve at Lake Keowee – Sunset, South Carolina

Final Team Results (288- 864)

1 Florida – 279-288-282 – 847 -17

2 Arkansas – 281-287-280 – 848 -16

3 Vanderbilt – 275-295-290 – 860 -4

4 Tennessee – 288-290-285 – 863 -1

5 Ohio State – 283-298-285 – 866 +2

6 Michigan State – 296-296-282 – 874 +10

7 Kent State – 292-298-287 – 877 +13

8 Virginia Tech – 289-289-301 – 879 +15

T9 UNCW – 286-296-299 – 881 +17

T9 Ole Miss – 291-295-295 – 881 +17

11 Clemson – 294-295-293 – 882 +18

12 Maryland – 287-304-299 – 890 +26

13 Princeton – 285-303-304 – 892 +28

14 LSU – 295-304-294 – 893 +29

15 Miami – 294-299-302 – 895 +31

16 Charleston – 299-301-300 – 900 +36

Top 5 Individuals (Par 72-216)

T1 Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas – 67-71-68 – 206 -10

T1 Lynn Lim, Vanderbilt – 63-72-71 – 206 -10

3 Paula Francisco, Florida – 71-67-69 – 207 -9

4 Megan Propeck, Florida – 70-72-69 – 211 -5

T5 Kyra Van Kan, Tennessee – 75-69-68 – 212 -4

T5 Sara Brentcheneff, Arkansas – 69-71-72 – 212 -4

LSU Scores

T21 Elsa Svensson – 74-72-72 – 218 +2

T45 Taylor Riley – 74-76-73 – 223 +7

T51 Francesca Fiorellini – 74-78-73 – 225 +9

T67 Rocio Tejedo – 73-78-77 – 228 +12

80 Lucia Iraola – 76-79-76 – 231 +15