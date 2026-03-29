LSU Spring Sports Recap – March 28

Tiger Rag News Services

SWIMMING AND DIVING

LSU swimmer Jere Hribar won a silver medal in the 100-free on the final day of the 2026 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hribar touched the wall second in the 100-free with a school-record time of 40.33. He became the fifth Tiger male in history to finish in the top eight of the event and the second to earn a spot on the podium. The junior also received First Team All-American honors for his performance. He made his way to the finals by recording a time of 40.76, the second fastest in the morning prelims session.

SILVER MEDAL FOR THE BIG GUY 🥈🫡 pic.twitter.com/VdeVuatSiA — LSU Swimming & Diving (@LSUSwimDive) March 28, 2026

Diver Carson Paul also earned First Team All-American honors for a fourth-place performance on the platform. The senior put together a score of 404.20. With the finish, he became the third Tiger male in history to place in the top four of the event, outdoing his sixth-place finish in 2024. He made it to the finals as the No. 5 overall seed after turning in a score of 391.50 in the prelims.

The only other event on the day for the Tigers was the 400-free relay, where Stepan Goncharov, Hribar, Simon Meubry, and Diggory Dilligham posted a time of 2:48.72. The time placed them 20th in the event.

The Tigers wrap up the NCAA Championships in 16th place with 61 points. The finish and point total are the program’s best since 2023.

In total, the LSU men notched five All-American performances, highlighted by First Team honors from Hribar (100-free) and Paul (platform). Hribar’s 200-free, along with the 200-medley relay and 200-free relay, earned Honorable Mention honors.

The LSU men conclude their 2025-26 campaign with a 6-1 dual meet record, seventh-place finish at the SEC Championships, and a 16th-place finish at the NCAA Championships.

TRACK AND FIELD

The LSU track and field team closed two days of performances at the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational on Saturday, continuing their hot streak since the opener a week ago.

The day started with the Tigers’ best performance on Saturday, seeing Jack Larriviere reach newer heights in javelin throw. The Louisianan is fresh off of a personal-best mark and No. 4 performance in LSU history of 73.54 meters (241-3) at the LSU Opener. Larriviere showed he has way more in the tank as he reached a new PR and moved up to No. 2 in LSU PL history with 77.24m (253-5) on Saturday. Not only did he reach 77.24m, but he also bested his previous PR with throws of 76.65m (251-5) and 76.25m (250-2) to close out in the final. His new PR also moves him to No. 3 in the NCAA this season.

One name remains in front of Larriviere in the LSU record book when it comes to the new javelin model, Tzuriel Pedigo. Pedigo’s LSU record sits at 79.79m (261-9), which he recorded three years ago on the way to winning his second NCAA title.

The freshman First Team All-American, Athaleyha Hinckson, made her LSU 100-meter debut on Saturday. She came into the meet holding a personal-best time of 11.39 seconds, which was the Guyanese U18 national record. Hinckson absolutely torched her previous PR and the field as she clocked a time of 11.25 seconds (0.6 m/s) to win. The time of 11.25 makes her the new Guyanese U20 record holder and moves her to No. 2 in the NCAA this season.

The women’s throws group continued their impressive start to the 2026 outdoor season in shot put on Saturday. Freshman Jillian Scully took the open win with a personal-best toss of 15.70 meters (61-6.25) to move to No. 8 in LSU PL history. In second place was Ambria Langley with her new PR and No. 10 mark in LSU history of 15.17m (49-9.25).

Extra Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Salieci Myles ran a 100h PR of 13.01 to win.

Kam Franklin won HJ with a clearance of 6-11.5.

Edna Chepkemoi ran a 1500m PR of 4:25.80 to win.

Matthew Sophia won the 110h with a time of 13.61.

Jaiden Reid won the 100m with a time of 10.10.

Leah Acosta threw a shot-put PR of 49-3.

Ella Onojuvwevwo won the 200m with a PR of 22.93.

Amal Glasgow ran a 200m PR of 21.24.

The men’s 4×400 won with a time of 3:04.61.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Grad student Elsa Svensson posted an even par round of 72 to lead the LSU women’s golf team in the second round of the Clemson Invitational at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, South Carolina.

Svensson had three birdies on the day and after 36 holes is at 2-over par 146, tied for 22nd in the field of 88 golfers. Svensson is T2 in the field on par 5 holes at 4.50 average.

Lynn Lim of Vandy’s opening 9-under round of 63 held up for the lead as she followed it up with an even par 72 to stand at 9-under 135, three shots better than Arkansas’ Maria Jose Marin at 6-under 138 (67-71) and Florida’s Paula Francisco (71-67).

The Tigers posted a 16-over par round of 304 to stand at 23-over par 5999 (295-304). LSU is in 15th place.

Florida is the tournament leader at 11-under par 565, three shots better than Arkansas at 8-under 568 with Vandy at 6-under 570.

LSU also counted a 76 from Taylor Riley and 78s from Rocio Tejedo and Francesca Fiorellini.

The final round is set for Sunday with live scoring at Scoreboard.clippd.com.

Clemson Invitational

The Reserve at Lake Keowee – Sunset, S.C.

Second Round Team Results (Par 288-576)

1 No. 4 Florida – 279-286 – 565 -11

2 No. 8 Arkansas – 281-287 – 568 -8

3 No. 15 Vanderbilt – 275-295 – 570 -6

T4 No. 20 Tennessee – 288-290 – 578 +2

T4 No. 38 Virginia Tech – 289-289 – 578 +2

6 No. 39 Ohio State – 283-298 – 581 +5

7 UNCW – 286-296 – 582 +6

8 No. 18 Ole Miss – 291-295 – 586 +10

9 Princeton – 285-303 – 588 +12

10 No. 44 Clemson – 294-295 – 589 +13

11 No. 27 Kent State – 292-298 – 590 +14

12 Maryland – 287-304 – 591 +15

13 No. 43 Michigan State – 296-296 – 592 +16

14 Miami – 294-299 – 593 +17

15 No. 30 LSU – 295-304 – 599 +23

16 Charleston – 299-301 – 600 +24

Top 5 Individuals (Par 72-144)

1 Lynn Lim, Vanderbilt – 63-72 – 135 -9

T2 Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas – 67-71 – 138 -6

T2 Paula Francisco, Florida – 71-67 – 138 -6

T4 Sara Brentcheneff, Arkansas – 69-71 – 140 -4

T4 Mary Miller, Ole Miss – 70-70 – 140 -4

LSU Scores

T22 Elsa Svensson – 74-72 – 146 +2

T56 Taylor Riley – 74-76 – 150 +6

T63 Rocio Tejedo – 73-78 – 151 +7

T67 Francesca Fiorellini – 74-78 – 152 +8

T79 Luca Iraola – 76-79 – 155 +11

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

The No.12 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 0-4 at the Texas Invitational in Austin, Texas. The Sandy Tigs are on a bye next weekend and will continue play at home April 10-11 for the Battle on the Bayou Invitational.

“This weekend didn’t finish how we hoped,” said head coach Russell Brock. “There were moments where we played some of our best ball of the year, but we just weren’t able to sustain that excellence.”

LSU 2, LBSU 3

Taylor Hagenah / Mali Gementera (LBSU) def. Kenzey McGatlin / Julia Sprecher (LSU) 21-18, 21-13 Tineke Hinton / Demi Wagdy (LBSU) def. Tatum Finlason / Skylar Martin (LSU) 21-17, 21-19 Aubrey O’Gorman / Bella Lagemann (LSU) def. Kiara Edwards / Savannah Standage (LBSU) 21-9, 19-21, 16-14 Emily Hellmuth / Kate Baker (LSU) def. Victoria Hnekel / Josie Gamberdella (LBSU) 22-20, 21-15 Kealoha Phillips / Brooke Birch (LBSU) def. Zayna Meyer / Forbes Hall (LSU) 19-21, 21-14, 16-14

LSU 0, USC 5