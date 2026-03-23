LSU Spring Sports Recap – March 22

Tiger Rag News Services

SOFTBALL

Tori Edwards’ lone hit of the series was a two-out, two-RBI double in the sixth inning that lifted No. 22/19 LSU to a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over No. 21/24 South Carolina, claiming an intense series on Sunday at Carolina Softball Stadium.

Trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning with runners on the corners and two outs on the board, T. Edwards sent a 1-0 pitch to right center field, scoring both Destiny Harris and Sierra Daniel. Jayden Heavener (7-6) worked a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth, and the defense recorded the final three outs in the seventh, including a diving catch by Daniel at second base and a strikeout by Heavener to secure the win.

IT'S IN HER DNA. 🧬



Tori gives us the lead on a two-out RBI double in the sixth!!! pic.twitter.com/wMkBE36MGa — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) March 22, 2026

With the win, LSU (21-10, 3-6 SEC) earns its first SEC series win, and South Carolina (21-12, 1-5 SEC) drops its second.

Heavener finished the game with five strikeouts and gave up one run on two hits in her 11th complete game of the season.

Jori Heard (4-3) is awarded the loss after pitching 5.2 innings, where she struck out five batters and gave up the two runs on T. Edward’s hit. She also walked one batter.

It was a stalemate through the first four innings. After Heavener walked the leadoff batter in the first, she went on to retire the next seven batters and concluded the fourth inning with three strikeouts, allowed one hit and walked two batters.

South Carolina broke through in the fifth inning with a leadoff home run by Jamie Mackay, but LSU answered by taking the lead in the top of the sixth. Harris reached on an error, advanced to second base on Avery Hodge’s sacrifice bunt, and went to third on Jalia Lassiter’s flyout to right field. Daniel drew a walk to put runners on the corners, and T. Edwards gave LSU its first hit of the game with the two-run double.

With a one-run lead, Heavener continued to deal, working a 1-2-3 inning to send the game to the seventh, and the defense recorded the final three outs, highlighted by Daniel’s diving catch at second base, and capped by Heavener’s fifth strikeout to end the game.

Up Next

LSU will take on Louisiana Tech at Tiger Park on Tuesday, March 24, before hosting a three-game series versus No. 6/4 Oklahoma on March 27-29.

MEN’S TENNIS

No. 7 LSU was unable to rally today against No. 6 Mississippi State, getting downed 6-1 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

LSU moves to 20-4 and 6-3 in SEC play, while Mississippi State improves to 16-3, 7-2 in conference play.

“It was a tough day,” said head coach Danny Bryan. “We certainly didn’t play our best, but I think a lot of that has to do with the level at which Mississippi State played. They were tough, and their level didn’t drop much, whereas I felt like we were a little bit more up and down emotionally, and that was the difference. We had a little stretch where we started to play back, which I was proud of, but it wasn’t enough.”

Singles competition

1. #35 Benito Martinez (MISS) def. #29 Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 1-0 (10-3)

2. #6 Petar Jovanovic (MISS) def. #24 Erik Arutiunian (LSU) 7-6 (7-2), 6-3

3. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. #68 Niccolo Baroni (MISS) 1-6, 6-2, 6-4

4. #62 Mario Serrano (MISS) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

5. #123 Raphael Vaksmann (MISS) def. Sasa Markovic (LSU) 6-4, 6-1

6. #97 Bryan Cortes (MISS) def. Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-3)

Doubles competition

1. Andrej Loncarevic/Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. #4 Petar Jovanovic/Benito Martinez (MISS) 6-2

2. Mario Serrano/Michael Novansky (MISS) def. #42 Erik Arutiunian/Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) 6-3

3. Bryan Cortes/Niccolo Baroni (MISS) def. Enzo Kohlmann/Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) 6-3

Up Next

LSU will travel to face No. 14 Auburn (14-5, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Yarbrough Tennis Center.



