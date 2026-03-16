LSU Spring Sports Recap – March 15

Tiger Rag News Services

MEN’S TENNIS

No. 6 LSU suffered its third loss of the season on Sunday against No. 11 Texas A&M in a 4-3 decision. The Tigers followed it up with a 4-0 sweep over New Orleans to wrap up their doubleheader at the LSU Tennis Complex.

LSU moves to 19-3, 5-2 in SEC play, while Texas A&M improves to 12-6 and 5-3 in the SEC, while New Orleans falls to 8-6.

“It was a great college tennis match with two top teams battling against each other for the second time this season,” said associate head coach Justin Butsch. “Both times the match has come down to the last court, and today we came up a point or two short in some of those doubles matches when we had our opportunity to win. Andrej [Loncarevic] is a winner and has been all season for us. We will move on and get ready for Friday against Arkansas.”

Match One

Singles Competition

1. Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) def. #64 Theo Papamalamis (TAMU) 6-3, 6-3

2. #54 Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. #86 Alex Frusina (TAMU) 6-0, 3-6, 6-2

3. #49 Kholo Montsi (TAMU) def. #117 Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4

4. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Tiago Pires (TAMU) 7-5, 6-4

5. Markus Molder (TAMU) def. Sasa Markovic (LSU) 6-2, 7-5

6. Togan Tokac (TAMU) def. Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles Competition

1. #29 Togan Tokac/Theo Papamalamis (TAMU) vs. #66 Andrej Loncarevic/Sasa Markovic (LSU) no result

2. #48 Kholo Montsi/Alex Frusina (TAMU) def. #59 Erik Arutiunian/Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) 7-6 (8-6)

3. Lathan Skrobarcek/Markus Molder (TAMU) def. Enzo Kohlmann/Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) 7-6 (7-5)

Match Two

Singles Competition

1. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Jacob Rouleau-Mailly (UNO) 6-4, 6-1

2. Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Beltran Fernandez (UNO) 6-4, 6-1

3. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) vs. Carlos Melgosa (UNO) 6-2, 5-3, unfinished

4. Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) def. Jerall Yasin (UNO) 6-2, 6-0

5. Calin Stirbu (LSU) vs. Peter Kieslinger (UNO) 6-1, 4-2, unfinished

6. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) vs. Evgenios Vasilakis (UNO) 6-4, 5-3, unfinished

Doubles Competition

1. Erik Arutiunian/Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Carlos Melgosa/Beltran Fernandez (UNO) 6-2

2. Alessio Vasquez/Calin Stirbu (LSU) def. Jacob Rouleau-Mailly/Evgenios Vasilakis (UNO) 6-3

3. Rudy Ceccon/Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) vs. Jerall Yasin/Peter Kieslinger (UNO) 5-3, unfinished

Up Next

LSU remains at home next week as they host Arkansas on Friday, March 20, at 5:30 p.m. CT at the LSU Tennis Complex.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

The No. 7 LSU women’s tennis team could not secure the result against No. 10 Oklahoma, falling 4-0, on Sunday afternoon at the Headington Family Tennis Center.

LSU drops to 10-5 overall and 3-4 in SEC play, while Oklahoma moves to 14-4 overall and 5-2 in the conference.

“It was a tough day for us on most fronts,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “Oklahoma is a great team that’s very well-coached, and it’s a tough environment to play in. We got off to some really strong starts in doubles, but Oklahoma flipped the script on us, and they certainly carried that momentum into singles. We had some bad luck in one of the singles matches with the retirement, but on the other courts, Oklahoma played better tennis and carried themselves with a bit more confidence than we did. I am confident we’ll learn from today’s result and be better because of it. We have a quick turnaround before our next match, so we’ll get back to work and be ready to go at Missouri.”

Singles Competition

1. #52 Cadence Brace (LSU) fell to #71 Evialina Laskevich (OU) 0-6, 0-2, retired

2. #65 Kayla Cross (LSU) vs. #63 Edda Mamedova (OU) 6-4, 3-4, unfinished

3. Ella McDonald (LSU) vs. #30 Julia Garcia Ruiz (OU) 6-4, 5-1, unfinished

4. Carolina Kuhl (LSU) fell to Chloe Noel (OU) 2-6, 0-6

5. Addison Lanton (LSU) vs. Salakthip Ounmuang (OU) 3-6, 1-4, unfinished

6. #120 Kinaa Graham (LSU) fell to Gloriana Nahum (OU) 2-6, 1-6

Doubles Competition

1. Cadence Brace/Kayla Cross (LSU) vs. #1 Roisin Gilheany/Gloriana Nahum (OU) 5-4, unfinished

2. Florentine Dekkers/Ella McDonald (LSU) fell to #37 Evialina Laskevich/Edda Mamedova (OU) 4-6

3. Carolina Kuhl/Addison Lanton (LSU) fell to Julia Garcia Ruiz/Salakthip Ounmuang (OU) 2-6

Up Next

LSU returns to the road to face Missouri on Thursday, Mar. 19, at 1:00 p.m. CT at the Mizzou Tennis Complex in Columbia, Mo.