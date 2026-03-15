LSU Spring Sports Recap – March 14

Tiger Rag News Services

TRACK AND FIELD

The LSU track and field team closed out the indoor season at the NCAA Indoor Championships on Saturday, hosted by Arkansas at the Randal Tyson Track Center. The LSU women finish 33rd with six points, while the men finish 47th with two points.

Final Results

Senior Ella Onojuvwevwo was the highlight of the field for LSU this weekend and she closed her final indoor season with bronze on Saturday.

Onojuvwevwo got out hot in heat two of the final as she led a majority of the race but fell behind in the last second to finish second in her heat and third overall with a time of 50.76 seconds. The time of 50.76 is a great show of the progress she has made in only two meets of competition in the 400 meter.

The Nigerian star clocked the LSU and African record of 50.28 seconds on Friday. The time of 50.28 seconds is also the No. 5 performance in collegiate history and the No. 1 time in the world for 2026.

Junior Justine Jimoh made his first appearance at an NCAA Championship on Saturday. Jimoh was the first Tiger to compete on the day as he took on the men’s high jump. The Nigerian closed his day in ninth place with a day’s best clearance of 2.15 meters (7-0.5).

The day closed with the men’s 4×400-meter relay. LSU went with a new group of men in Grant Buckmiller, Shakeem McKay, Amal Glasgow and Malachi Austin on Saturday. The squad finished ninth overall in a very-pushy race with a time of 3:05.28. Glasgow led the team with his split of 45.92 seconds.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

The No. 12 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 1-3 at the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach, Calif., defeating No. 13 Hawai’I. The Sandy Tigs are back at home next weekend for the Death Volley Invitational in Baton Rouge, La.

“This weekend was another weekend of growth,” said head coach Russell Brock. “Sometimes growth comes when we are exposed in new ways, sometimes growth happens when we overcome challenges and succeed. This weekend we experienced both. There is no denying that we belong in the sand with the very best teams in the country. There is also no denying that we are getting better every day we compete. I’m looking forward to getting back to work this weekend and prepping for another huge weekend at home. We have so much left to accomplish and are getting more and more capable every day.”

LSU 0, LMU 5

Tanon Rosenthal/ Anna Pelloia (LMU) def. Julia Specher/ Kenzey McGatlin (LSU) 21-18, 21-19 Magdalena Rabtisch/ Ines Piret (LMU) def. Skylar Martin/ Tatum Finlson (LMU) 21-17, 17-21, 15-13 Chloe Hooker/ Jaeya Brach (LMU) def. Emily Hellmuth/ Bella Lagemann (LSU) 21-16, 21-13 Maja Kruczek/ Josefine Schaekel (LMU) def. Camryn Chatellier/ Aubrey O’Gorman (LSU) 21-19, 17-21, 15-10 Katie McAlister/ Ellie Davis (LMU) def. Kate Baker/ Zayna Meyer (LSU) 27-25, 21-17

LSU 3, Hawaii 2