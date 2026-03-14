LSU Spring Sports Recap – March 13

Tiger Rag News Services

MEN’S TENNIS

The No. 6 LSU men’s tennis team grinded out a 4-3 win over Oklahoma on Friday night at the LSU Tennis Complex to extend its winning streak to nine matches.

With the win, LSU improved to 18-2 overall and 5-1 in Southeastern Conference play, while Oklahoma fell to 10-5 overall and 2-5 in conference action.

Doubles competition

1. #53 Bruno Nhavene/Luis Alvarez (OU) def. #66 Andrej Loncarevic/Sasa Markovic (LSU) 7-5

2. #59 Matias Ponce De Leon/Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. Alejandro Melero/Hank Trondson (OU) 7-6 (7-3)

3. Enzo Kohlmann/Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) def. Oscar Lacides/Asahi Harazaki (OU) 6-1

Singles competition

1. #45 Luis Alvarez (OU) def. Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) 6-1, 7-5

2. #54 Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. #108 Oscar Lacides (OU) 6-3, 6-1

3. #117 Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Orel Kimhi (OU) 6-4, 7-5

4. Johan Rodriguez (OU) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-2, 6-3

5. Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Alejandro Melero (OU) 7-6 (7-3), 6-2

6. #109 Asahi Harazaki (OU) def. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) 7-6 (9-7), 6-4

Up Next

LSU will host No. 11 Texas A&M (11-6, 4-3 SEC) on Sunday at noon.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

The No. 7 LSU women’s tennis team posted a dominant 4-0 display over Arkansas on Friday evening at the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

LSU improves to 10-4 overall and 3-3 in SEC play, while Arkansas drops to 10-6 overall and 1-5 in the conference.

“Very pleased with the result tonight,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “Arkansas is always a difficult place to play. We certainly can play better in a lot of spots, but part of that is due to how Arkansas tested us. Their squad competed very hard and created a loud environment. So, all things considered, we’re going to take a road win in the SEC every day of the week. I was very pleased with how the girls fought and the effort they put in today. Now, we’ll get some rest tonight and then turn our attention to going over to Oklahoma for a great match on Sunday with them.”

Singles competition

1. #52 Cadence Brace (LSU) vs. #23 Caroli Gomez Alonso (ARK) 5-7, 6-0, 1-1, unfinished

2. Ella McDonald (LSU) def. Brooke Schafer (ARK) 7-5, 7-5

3. Carolina Kuhl (LSU) def. Anet Koskel (ARK) 6-2, 7-5

4. Addison Lanton (LSU) def. Alexan Panagiotidou (ARK) 6-3, 6-2

5. #120 Kinaa Graham (LSU) vs. Arina Babenko (ARK) 5-7, 6-3, 1-0, unfinished

6. Alexia Marginean (LSU) vs. Jimena Gomez Alonso (ARK) 6-1, 3-6, 1-0, unfinished

Doubles competition

1 #65 Kenna Erickson and Ella McDonald (LSU) fell to #22 Caroli Gomez Alonso and Anet Koskel (ARK) 3-6

2 Kayla Cross and Florentine Dekkers (LSU) def. Jimena Gomez Alonso and Brooke Schafer (ARK), 6-3

3 Carolina Kuhl and Addison Lanton (LSU) def. Arina Babenko and Alexan Panagiotidou (ARK), 7-5

Up Next

LSU heads to Norman for a top-10 showdown against No. 10 Oklahoma on Sunday, Mar. 15, at noon CT at the Headington Family Tennis Center.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

The No. 12 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 0-2 on Friday against No.10 California and No. 1 UCLA.

LSU 2, California 3

Emma Donley/ Portia Sherman (CAL) def. Julia Sprecher/ Kenzey McGatlin 21-18, 21-17 Skylar Martin/ Tatum Finlason (LSU) def. Grace Hong/ Marilu Pally (CAL) 21-18, 22-20 Gia Fisher/ Ava Haughy (CAL) def. Bella Lagemann/ Emily Hellmuth (LSU) 21-19, 19-21, 15-11 Camryn Chatellier/ Aubrey O’Gorman (LSU) def. Elle Evers/ Mila Yarich (CAL) 21-12, 21-17 Mila Vugrinicic/ Jenna Colligan (CAL) def. Kate Baker/ Zayna Meyer (LSU) 21-18, 23-21, 15-12

LSU 0, UCLA 5

Sally Perez/ Maggie Boyd (UCLA) def. Julia Sprecher/ Kenzey McGatlin (LSU) 21-11, 23-21 Kaley Mathews/ Ensley Alden (UCLA) def. Skylar Martin/ Tatum Finlason (LSU) 21-18, 21-19 Alexa Fernandez/ Harper Cooper (UCLA) def. Emily Hellmuth/ Bella Lagemann (LSU) 21-14, 21-8 Ava Williamson/ Jesse Dueck (UCLA) def. Gracey Campbell/ Aubrey O’Gorman (LSU) 23-21, 21-14 Kenzie Bower/ Mallory LaBreche (UCLA) def. Kate Baker/ Zayne Meyer (LSU) 21-17, 21-12

Up Next

The Sandy Tigs will compete in two matches to finish out the weekend on Saturday, starting at 10:00 AM CT against No.9 LMU, followed by a 12:30 PM CT match against No. 13 Hawai’i. The Sandy Tigs are back at home the following weekend at the Death Volley Invitational in Baton Rouge.