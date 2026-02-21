LSU Spring Sports Recap – Friday, Feb. 19

Tiger Rag News Services

It was a busy day for LSU Athletics yesterday. Here’s a recap of everything that you might have missed.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

The No. 12 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 3-0 on Friday with wins over Tulane, South Florida and Oregon at the White Sands Beach Volleyball Complex in New Orleans.

LSU 4, Tulane 1

Kenzey McGatlin/ Julia Sprecher (LSU) def. Katherine Hansen/ Emma Morris (Tulane) 21-17, 21-14 Skylar Ensign/ Molly Trodd (Tulane) def. Skylar Martin/ Aubrey O’Gorman (LSU) 21-19, 21-18 Camryn Chatellier/ Tatum Finlason (LSU) def. Amirah Ali/ Sam O’Connor (Tulane) 23-21, 21-7 Bella Lagemann/ Zayna Meyer (LSU) def. Avery Burks/ Giselle Gallegos (Tulane) 21-17, 21-16 Kylie Mueller/Kate Baker (LSU) def. Gabbi Kucinski/ Lauren Mann (Tulane) 21-17, 21-19

LSU 3, USF 2

Zoey Mitchell/ Josie Sek (USF) def. Kenzey McGatlin/ Julia Sprecher (LSU) 21-19, 21-18 Cornelia Crudu/ Julia Panko (USF) def. Camryn Chatellier/ Aubrey O’Gorman (LSU) 20-23, 21-14, 13-15 Tatum Finlason/ Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Abigail Lagemann/ Tereza Lajkebova (USF) 21-11, 21-19 Bella Lagemann/ Zayna Meyer (LSU) def. Isabella Almeida/ Sasha Pasloski (USF) 25-23, 21-15 Kylie Mueller /Kate Baker (LSU) def. Emma Kate Stewart/ Alyx Zapatka (USF) 21-18, 21-11, 15-11

LSU 5, Oregon 0

Kenzey McGatlin/ Julia Sprecher (LSU) def. Isabella Gamache/ Elizabeth Rossi (Oregon) 21-16, 21-11 Camryn Chatellier/ Aubrey O’Gorman (LSU) def. Daley McClellan/ Elsa Snipes (Oregon) 21-15, 21-14 Tatum Finlason/ Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Gwen Fife/ Ava Slojkowski (Oregon) 21-12, 21-12 Bella Lagemann/ Zayna Meyer (LSU) def. Hanna Bjornson/ Sofia Taylor (Oregon) 21-16, 19-21, 15-7 Kylie Mueller /Kate Baker (LSU) def. Natasha George/ Katrena Koellner (Oregon) 21-17, 21-16

The Sandy Tigs will compete in two matches to finish out the weekend on Saturday, starting at 11:00 AM CT against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, followed by a 1:30 PM CT match against Spring Hill. The Sandy Tigs are back at home next weekend to host the Tiger Beach Challenge at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

The LSU swimming and diving team tacked on three more medals, including a gold, silver, and bronze on Friday night of the 2026 SEC Championships at Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Carson Paul took the SEC title, winning gold in the platform diving with a score of 448.70. It was the Tigers’ first gold medal of the meet. The men’s 200-free relay team of Diggory Dillingham, Jere Hribar, Stepan Goncharov, and Simon Meubry finished with a silver medal in the event, putting together a time of 1:15.13. The time was a school record. Hribar recorded a personal-best time of 18.57 in the 100-free for a bronze medal, bringing his medal count for the meet to four.

At the conclusion of the night, both LSU’s men’s and women’s teams had improved in the meet’s team rankings. The women jumped into fifth with 533.5 points, while the men moved into sixth with 525 points. Texas still leads the meet on the men’s and women’s sides.

Today’s session will feature prelims of the 200-IM, 100-free, and 200-back at 8:30 a.m. CT. Prelims for the women’s platform diving are set to start at 11 a.m. CT. At 4:30 p.m. CT, the finals session will begin, consisting of each event, as well as the 400-free relay.

TRACK AND FIELD

The LSU track and field team closed the indoor regular season with the LSU Twilight meet Friday at Carl Maddox Field House.

One of the top moments of the season for the Tigers came in Friday’s men’s high jump competition.

Junior Justine Jimoh had a relatively clean today, missing one attempt on the first height of the day of 2.09 meters (6-10.25) before going on to clear a personal-best height of 2.22m (7-3.25). The new PR ties him for third in LSU performance-list history with Alain Metellus who cleared the height in 1986. Jimoh moves up to fourth in the NCAA with his new PR.

Leah Acosta was the other Tiger to enter the LSU all-time top 10 on Friday with the women’s shot put. Acosta went for 15.22 meters (49-11.25) on her third throw of the morning, almost shattering her previous PR by a full meter. Her winning throw moves her to No. 14 in the SEC this season.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Jevan Parara won WT with 66-8.75.

Chad Hendricks threw a PR of 50-1.75 in weight throw.

Jillian Scully threw a PR of 48-9 in shot put.

Adeyah Brewster won long jump with a distance of 18-8.

Kameron Franklin jumped a LJ PR of 23-8.

Zoe Peacock won HJ with a clearance of 5-8.75.

Ella Onojuvwevwo won the 500m with a time of 1:11.66.

Isaac Lewis won the 500m with a time of 1:05.37.

Matthew Sophia won the 60h with a time of 7.66.

Aniyah Bigam ran a PB of 7.30 in the 60m.

Myles Thomas won the 60m with a time of 6.72.

Casey Goetschel won the mile with a PR of 4:15.74.

Edna Chepkemoi won the mile with a PR of 4:48.26.

Svenya Stoyanoff won the 800m with a PR of 2:15.11.

Jackson Burney won the 800m with a time of 1:53.05.

Svenya Stoyanoff won the 3000m with a PR of 9:58.55.