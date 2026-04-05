LSU Spring Sports Recap – April 4

Tiger Rag News Services

TRACK AND FIELD

The LSU track and field team closed the final day of the Battle on the Bayou in record-breaking fashion on Saturday at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

Just when you thought she couldn’t get any faster, senior Ella Onojuvwevwo finds a new gear to shock the world.

Entering this season her outdoor PR and LSU 400-meter record stood at 50.31 seconds. The senior made her outdoor debut in the event and left everyone’s jaws on the floor as she crossed the line with a time of 49.59 seconds. The time makes her the first Tiger to ever go sub-50 seconds indoors or outdoors and makes her a whole second faster than the next lady Tiger in LSU history. The time improves her world lead and gives her the NCAA lead, while moving her to No. 10 in collegiate history, No. 7 in African history and No. 3 in Nigerian history.

The day closed in cinematic fashion as both he men’s and women’s LSU 4×400-meter relay teams secured wins.

LSU’s women’s 4×400 rolled out a new lineup of Onojuvwevwo, Skyler Franklin, Rafiatu Nuhu and Shawnti Jackson on Saturday. The new group led the majority of the race with splits of 1:44.48 (1&2, 52.24 avg.), 51.96 (3) and 50.07 (4). Jackson’s split of 50.07 seconds was the only sub-51 split recorded in the final two legs of each team. LSU’s squad clocked the No. 2 time in the NCAA of 3:26.51 for the win, which ranks No. 4 in LSU performance-list history and No. 9 in the world for 2026.

The LSU men followed up with their own win and a time of 3:01.43. The new lineup consisted of Amal Glasgow, Shakeem McKay, Grant Buckmiller and Gregory Prince. Buckmiller recorded a stellar split of 44.26 seconds to help the Tigers to the No. 9 time in LSU PL history.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

The men’s 4×100 won with a time of 38.80 seconds.

Mats Swanson ran an 800m PR of 1:48.71.

Jackson Burney ran an 800m PR of 1:50.05.

Grant Buckmiller ran a 400m PR of 45.45 seconds.

Amal Glasgow ran a 400m PR of 45.62 seconds.

MEN’S TENNIS

With a 6-3, 7-5 straight-sets victory over Lorenzo Claverie, No. 104 Andrej Loncarevic clinched the match for the Tigers as No. 7 LSU defeated No. 21 Florida, 4-2, at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

LSU earned its first win over Florida since 2019, advancing its record to 23-5 while going 9-4 in the SEC. Meanwhile, Florida drops to 13-11 with a 5-7 conference mark.

“We played our best match of the road trip today,” said head coach Danny Bryan. “I felt like the last two matches we weren’t necessarily playing our best tennis, but found ways to win. Today, we had some guys find their games.”

Singles competition

1. #27 Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. #96 Adhithya Ganesan (UF) 6-2, 6-2

2. #104 Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Lorenzo Claverie (UF) 6-3, 7-5

3. #81 Jeremy Jin (UF) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-2, 6-4

4. #60 Henry Jefferson (UF) vs. Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) 6-7 (4-7), 5-5, unfinished

5. #48 Pablo Perez Ramos (UF) def. Sasa Markovic (LSU) 6-2, 7-5

6. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) def. Kevin Edengren (UF) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. #17 Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. #8 Henry Jefferson/Tanapatt Nirundorn (UF) 6-4

2. Matias Ponce De Leon/Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. Adhithya Ganesan/Pablo Perez Ramos (UF) 6-4

3. Kevin Edengren/Andreas Timini (UF) def. Enzo Kohlmann/Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) 6-4

WOMEN’S TENNIS

The No. 13 LSU women’s tennis team celebrated Senior Day in style with a 4-0 result against Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon at the LSU Tennis Complex.

LSU improves to 14-7 and 7-6 in the SEC. Meanwhile, Mississippi State drops to 15-10 and 3-10 in league play.

“The girls delivered a really positive performance today,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “It was a special day as we celebrated our two seniors, Florentine Dekkers and Carina Holguin, along with our photographer, Gianpaolo Nicolosi. These moments come quickly, and it really highlights how impactful the college experience is for our student-athletes. I thought our team competed with great purpose for those we were honoring. Mississippi State is a well-coached team that plays strongly. In doubles, I felt this was one of our most complete doubles points in a long time, and we carried that momentum into singles. We got off to strong starts across the courts and did a great job closing things out, while Kayla Cross battled tough, and Addison Lanton and Kenna Erickson were locked in competitive third sets before play was halted. Overall, it was a very comprehensive performance, and we’ll need more of that as we head on the road for two tough matches next week. We’ll get the group rested and ready to give our best in the final two regular-season matches.”

Singles competition

1. #34 Cadence Brace (LSU) def. Gianna Oboniye (MSST) 6-1, 6-3

2. #64 Kayla Cross (LSU) vs. Thes Ntondele Zinga (MSST) 7-5, 2-3, unfinished

3. Ella McDonald (LSU) def. Chiara Di Genova (MSST) 6-0, 6-2

4. #122 Addison Lanton (LSU) vs. Carolina Troiano (MSST) 6-0, 2-6, 3-1, unfinished

5. Carolina Kuhl (LSU) def. Mia Robinson (MSST) 6-2, 6-1

6. Kenna Erickson (LSU) vs. Athina Pitta (MSST) 3-6, 6-2, 1-2, unfinished

Doubles competition

1. #82 Cadence Brace/Kayla Cross (LSU) vs. #20 Chiara Di Genova/Cha Kempenaers-Pocz (MSST) 5-2, unfinished

2. #51 Kenna Erickson/Ella McDonald (LSU) def. #52 Gianna Oboniye/Athina Pitta (MSST) 6-4

3. Addison Lanton/Alexia Marginean (LSU) def. Emma Cohen/Thes Ntondele Zinga (MSST) 6-3

Up Next

LSU hits the road to take on Kentucky on Thursday, Apr. 9, at 4:00 p.m. CT at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex.

MEN’S GOLF

The No. 4 LSU Men’s Golf team closed two rounds of play with a 24-under performance, placing them at T4 on Saturday at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational. The tournament is held at the par-72, 7,086-yard Forest Hills Golf Club.

Leading the way for LSU after two rounds of play on Saturday was sophomore Arni Sveinsson in T12. Sveinsson opened his weekend with a four-under 68 and closed the day with a three-under 69 in the afternoon.

The best single round of the day came from junior Noah McWilliams when he opened up with a seven-under 65. The seven-under mark tied his season best and personal best single round to par. McWilliams closed the day with a one-over 73 in the second round and sits at T15 heading into Sunday.

Freshman Dan Hayes recorded a five-under day to position himself in T22. He opened with a one-under 71 performance and then followed up with a four-under 68 in the afternoon. Hayes leads the Tigers with 11 total birdies in two rounds.

Jay Mendell and Matty Dodd-Berry both sit T22 after two rounds with three-under performances. Dodd-Berry’s best round of the day came in the first where he recorded a three-under 69. Mendell’s came in the second round where he recorded a two-under 70.

THE TIGERS

T12. Arni Sveinsonn, -7 (68, 69)

T15. Noah McWilliams, -6 (65, 73)

T22. Dan Hayes, -5 (71, 68)

T33. Jay Mendell, -3 (71, 70)

T33. Matty Dodd-Berry, -3 (69, 72)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. #16 North Carolina, -30 (270, 276)

T2. #6 Oklahoma State, -26 (284, 266)

T2. Notre Dame, -26 (280, 270)

T4. #4 LSU, -24 (273, 279)

T4. #14 Pepperdine, -24 (278, 274)

T6. #23 Georgia, -23 (277, 276)

T6. Houston, -23 (274, 279)

8. Oregon State, -17 (279, 280)

9. Augusta, -16 (284, 276)

10. #10 Illinois, -14 (281, 281)

11. Georgia Southern, -9 (290, 277)

12. Northwestern, -8 (283, 285)

13. Mercer, -2 (291, 283)

14. Virginia Tech, -1 (285, 290)

15. St. John’s, +18 (300, 294)

16. Air Force, +26 (292, 310)