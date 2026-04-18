LSU Spring Sports Recap – April 17

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WOMEN’S TENNIS

Sophomore Ella McDonald stepped to the third court and delivered a 7-6(4), 7-6(2) clinching performance as the No. 9-seeded LSU women’s tennis team pulled off a historic 4-3 upset over No. 1-seeded Oklahoma on Friday afternoon at the Headington Family Tennis Center.

Sights and sounds from Ella’s clincher 🤩 pic.twitter.com/AqoisLYW7L — LSU Women's Tennis (@LSUwten) April 18, 2026

LSU moves to 18-8 while Oklahoma falls to 23-5. The Tigers advance to the SEC semifinals for the first time since 2015 and the fifth time in program history (1991, 1995, 2004, 2015).

“Tremendous tennis match today,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “Oklahoma is one of the top teams in the country and a co-SEC regular season champion, so to compete like that on their home courts says a lot about our group. We knew it would be a challenge, and I knew our girls would rise to it. I thought we were right there in doubles, but the environment made things really tough late, and Oklahoma just edged us out. Our response in singles, though, was spectacular. In matches like these, there are always ebbs and flows, and we saw that throughout today, but our toughness and grit were exactly where they needed to be. I’m extremely proud and excited for this team. They’ve been working incredibly hard together to achieve something special. We’ll enjoy this one tonight, but we know there’s more ahead with another strong opponent tomorrow, whether it’s Texas or Georgia. We’ll rest, recover, and be ready for another great opportunity.”

Singles competition

1. #18 Cadence Brace (LSU) def. #7 Evialina Laskevich (OU) 6-0, 6-3

2. #46 Kayla Cross (LSU) fell to #40 Edda Mamedova (OU) 6-2, 2-6, 4-6

3. Ella McDonald (LSU) def. #59 Julia Garcia Ruiz (OU) 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-2)

4. #108 Addison Lanton (LSU) def. Chloe Noel (OU) 6-3, 6-4

5. Carolina Kuhl (LSU) def. Salakthip Ounmuang (OU) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

6. #110 Kenna Erickson (LSU) fell to Gloriana Nahum (OU) 2-6, 3-6

Doubles competition

1. #67 Cadence Brace/Kayla Cross (LSU) fell to #1 Roisin Gilheany/Gloriana Nahum (OU) 5-7

2. #29 Kenna Erickson/Ella McDonald (LSU) def. #17 Evialina Laskevich/Edda Mamedova (OU) 6-3

3. Carolina Kuhl/Addison Lanton (LSU) fell to Julia Garcia Ruiz/Salakthip Ounmuang (OU) 2-6

Up Next

LSU will take on the winner of Texas vs. Georgia in the SEC Tournament semifinal round on Saturday, Apr. 18, at 3:00 p.m. CT.

MEN’S TENNIS

No. 28 Olaf Pieczkowski took down No. 40 Arda Azkara on the top court, 6-4, 6-2, to secure the comeback for the Tigers. No. 3-seeded LSU defeated No. 6-seeded Georgia, 4-3, in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament in College Station, Texas, at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

Today’s win marks the first time since 1999 that LSU defeated Georgia, snapping a 31-match losing streak. Furthermore, the Tigers advance to 25-5, while the Bulldogs fall to 18-8.

“I’m really proud of the guys; they overcame a lot today in tough conditions,” said head coach Danny Bryan. “We got off to a really good start in doubles on court two, but we were unable to capitalize on some opportunities we had on the other two courts. Georgia really stepped up, so credit to them. I just told the guys between doubles and singles that they needed to stay calm and stay composed. As long as they trusted each other, I really did believe. Throughout the year, we’ve shown that we can win in so many ways, and again, we proved that today, taking down a top 15 team after losing the doubles point and going down 3-0. Even though we were in a good spot on a few courts at that point, we had guys really step up and beat some really good players to close it out. It is still difficult to close out matches where you are ahead, and I’m proud of them for converting.”

Singles competition

1. #28 Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) def. #40 Arda Azkara (UGA) 6-4, 6-2

2. #42 Will Jansen (UGA) def. #25 Erik Arutiunian (LSU) 6-2, 6-3

3. #106 Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. #101 Santiago Giamichelle (UGA) 6-3, 6-1

4. Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) def. Derrick Chen (UGA) 6-2, 6-3

5. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Noah Johnston (UGA) 6-4, 6-4

6. Gabriele Vulpitta (UGA) def. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) 6-4, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. #12 Arda Azkara/Santiago Giamichelle (UGA) def. #14 Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 6-4

2. Erik Arutiunian/Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) def. Will Jansen/Gabriele Vulpitta (UGA) 6-1

3. Derrick Chen/Noah Johnston (UGA) def. Enzo Kohlmann/Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) 6-4

Up next

No. 3-seeded LSU will take on No. 2-seeded Mississippi State on Saturday, April 18, at 10:00 a.m. CT in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.

WOMEN’S GOLF

LSU sophomore Francesco Fiorellini led the Tigers on the opening day of the Southeastern Conference women’s golf tournament at the Pelican Golf Club here Friday.

Fiorellini had 13 pars and one birdie in a 3-over round of 73 on the par 70, 6,292-yard venue.

LSU as a team posted a 16-over round of 296 and is tied for 15th after the first of three days of stroke play competition among the league teams. The top eight after Sunday will advance to match play.

“We were not at our best out there (Friday),” said LSU Coach Garrett Runion. “But there are two more rounds and 36 holes to fight our way back up the standings.”

SEC Women’s Golf Championship

Belleair, Florida – Pelican Golf Club

First Round Team Results (Par 280)

T1 Texas A&M – 276 -4

T1 Vanderbilt – 276 -4

T3 Florida – 277 -3

T3 Texas – 277 -3

T3 Ole Miss – 277 -3

6 Arkansas 278 -2

T7 Mississippi State 280 E

T7 Oklahoma 280 E

9 Auburn 283 +3

T10 Tennessee – 284 +4

T10 South Carolina – 284 +4

12 Missouri – 288 +8

13 Kentucky – 288 +8

14 Georgia – 295 +15

T15 LSU – 296 +16

T15 Alabama – 296 +16

Top 5 Individuals (Par 70)

T1 Mary Miller, Ole Miss – 66 -4

T1 Avery Weed, Mississippi State – 66 -4

T1 Vanessa Borovilos, Texas A&M – 66 -4

T4 – Paula Francisco, Florida – 67 -3

T4 – Carys Worby, Auburn – 67 -3

T4 Reagan Zibilski, Arkansas – 67 -3

LSU Scores

T46 Francesca Fiorellini — 73 +3

T57 Rocio Tejedo – 74 +4

T57 Taylor Riley – 74 +4

T66 Ryleigh Knaub – 75 +5

T75 Elsa Svensson – 77 +7

TRACK AND FIELD

The LSU track and field team opened up day two of action this weekend as the team split up for meets in California and Florida.

It’s been 770 days total since Shawnti Jackson last ran a 200-meter race. Entering the day the lone individual race of her career with the Tigers was the 300 meter in Miami where she clocked the collegiate record of 35.89 seconds.

Friday’s return to the 200m saw Jackson clocked the No. 4 time in the world and No. 2 time in the NCAA of 22.35 seconds (0.4 m/s) at the Tom Jones Invitational. The time of 22.35 seconds engrains her at No. 8 in LSU performance-list history instantly, moving in front of names like Muna Lee, Esther Jones and D’Andre Hill. The time of 22.35 seconds ties her PR that she clocked in August of 2023 at the Pan American Games at the age of 17.

During the women’s 200m, freshman Athaleyha Hinckson also made her way to a new Guyanese U20 National Record. Hinckson clocked 23.03 seconds, a .05 improvement from her previous record of 23.08.

The men’s javelin squad in Gainesville got back to business as usual this season, led by Jack Larriviere who improved his No. 2 spot on the all-time LSU PL. Larriviere went over 75 meters three times on Friday, breaking his PR with a throw of 78.66 meters (258-1) on his second attempt of the afternoon.

Just a few spots behind Larriviere was sophomore Paul Catalanatto Jr. in fifth place with a new PR as well. Catalanatto reached a distance of 73.22 meters (240-3) on Friday to move himself to No. 7 on the all-time LSU PL.

Continuing his great success this season was senior Jordan Turner in the long jump at Tom Jones. The Jamaican leaped out to a season-best distance of 8.08 meters (26-6.25) on his sixth and final attempt. The distance of 8.08m moves him to No. 7 in LSU PL history and No. 2 on the NCAA chart for the 2026 outdoor season.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

The No. 13 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday against Mercer and USF.

The Sandy Tigs will compete in two matches to finish out the weekend on Saturday, starting at 8:00 AM CT against FGCU, followed by a 11:45 AM CT match against No. 5 Florida State. The Sandy Tigs are back on the road the following week for the MPSF Conference Championship in Huntington Beach, Calif.

LSU started out the day with a dominate 5-0 sweep against Mercer. Tatum Finlason and Sylar Martin got things started for the Tigers with a straight-set win on Court 2; 21-13 and 21-16, while Zayna Meyer and Ryan Lambert followed suit on Court 4; 21-11 and 21-12. The second wave of matches started with Kate Baker and Emily Hellmuth clinching the dual on Court 5; 21-4 and 21-12. Wins continued for the Sandy Tigs with Aubrey O’Gorman and Molly LaBreche dominating on Court 3; 21-14 and 21-11, while Julia Sprecher and Kenzey McGatlin closed out the sweep on Court 1; 21-9 and 21-8.

After a short break, the Tigers continued sweeping the USF Bulls. Finlason and Martin got things started again for LSU on Court 2; 21-16 and 21-5. O’Gorman and LaBreche secured the Tigers second point on Court 3; 21-9 and 21-16, while Baker and Hellmuth continued to dominate on Court 5; 21-19 and 21-16. USF had to medically forfeit on Court 1 giving the Tigers their fourth point. Bella Lagemann and Meyer finished out the sweep on Court 4 in a three-set battle; 21-15, 19-21 and 17-15.

LSU 5, MERC 0

Kenzey McGatlin/ Julia Sprecher (LSU) def. Jordyn Thomas Warren/ Maggie Forsyth (MERC) 21-9, 21-8 Tatum Finlason/ Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Kristi Talocka/ Riley Milner (MERC) 21-13, 21-16 Aubrey O’Gorman/ Molly LaBreche (LSU) def. Madeline Lee/ Hollis Engel (MERC) 21-14, 21-11 Zayna Meyer/ Ryan Lambert (LSU) def. Cyleigh Sayler/ Giselle Estrada (MERC) 21-11, 21-12 Emily Hellmuth/ Kate Baker (LSU) def. Carly Lenhardt/ Finley Kenney (MERC) 21-4, 21-12

LSU 5, USF 0