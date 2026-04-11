LSU Spring Sports Recap – April 10

Tiger Rag News Services

TRACK AND FIELD

The LSU track and field team closed their one day of action at the Baylor Invitational on Friday, hosted at the Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium.

The day started off with a pair of javelin-throw wins and a couple of new changes to the LSU record book.

Junior Alexis Guillory was the first up to bat as she bested her previous personal-best toss four times in six attempts. Guillory closed her morning with a new PR of 53.74 meters (176-3) in her fourth toss. The mark of 53.74m moves her up to No. 3 in LSU history, over three meters in improvement.

BIG start to the day for Alexis! 🐯@AlexisG2023 wins in javelin and records a 3+ meter PR of 53.74m (176-3) that ranks her the No. 3 performer in LSU PL history.#TheHomeofChampions pic.twitter.com/wglycrR1Is — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) April 10, 2026

On the men’s side, Paul Catalanatto Jr. also finished with a win and a PR of 72.27m (237-1). Like Guillory, Catalanatto Jr. improved on his previous PR multiple times on the morning. The mark of 72.27m moves him to No. 6 in LSU PL history and top 15 in the NCAA.

The women’s 200 meter was one of the top running performances for the Tigers this weekend. Junior Aniyah Bigam got it all started for LSU when she clocked a big PR of 22.71 seconds (+1.7 m/s) to finish first among collegiate athletes and second overall. Entering this weekend that time would’ve ranked Bigam No. 4 in the NCAA. A heat later freshman Skyler Franklin clocked a PR of 22.99 seconds shaving just one millisecond off her HS best of 23.00.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Adeyah Brewster won long jump with 20-4.25.

Ambria Langley won shot put with a throw of 48-10

Jevan Parara won discus throw with 179-0.

The women’s 4×100 won with a SB and No. 5 time in the NCAA of 43.08.

Matthew Sophia won the 110h with a time of 13.64 seconds.

Rafiatu Nuhu won the 400m with a time of 52.96 seconds.

Kennedi Burks ran a 400m PR of 53.21 seconds.

Joshua Caleb won the 100m with a time of 10.23 seconds.

Leah Acosta won discus with a throw of 183-0.

Matthew Sophia ran a 200m PR of 21.51 seconds.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

The No. 12 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday against Central Arkansas and Texas A&M- Corpus Christi.

The Sandy Tigs will compete in two matches to finish out the weekend on Saturday, starting at 10:30 AM CT against Texas A&M- Kingsville, followed by a 4:45 PM CT match Southeastern Louisiana. The Sandy Tigs are back on the road the following weekend at the Gulf Front Invitational in Clearwater Beach.

LSU 5, UCA 0

Kenzey McGatlin/ Julia Sprecher (LSU) def. Natalie Blum/ Anna Linskey (UCA) 21-13, 21-17 Tatum Finlason/ Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Chandler Lawrence/ Madelyn White (UCA) 21-12, 21-14 Aubrey O’Gorman/ Molly LaBreche (LSU) def. Ella Layzell/ Brooke Sharp (UCA) 21-14, 20-22, 15-9 Emily Hellmuth/ Bella Lagemann (LSU) def. Allison Heck/ Ella Weibert (UCA) 21-16, 21-16 Zayna Meyer/ Kate Baker (LSU) def. Liliana Irizarry/ Anna Jaworki (UCA) 22-20, 21-11

LSU 5, TAMUCC 0

Julia Sprecher/ Kenzey McGatlin (LSU) def. Madison Morrow/ Kristin Bobay (TAMUCC) 21-16, 21-16 Skylar Martin/ Tatum Finlason (LSU) def. Duda de Melo/ Millie Olsson (TAMUCC) 21-15, 21-6 Aubrey O’Gorman/ Molly LaBreche (LSU) def. Bryce Ranney/ Millie Bertaou (TAMUCC) 21-10, 21-8 Emily Hellmuth/ Bella Lagemann (LSU) def. Mia Stevens/ Saska Hernandez (TAMUCC) 25-23, 20-22, 15-13 Kate Baker/ Zayna Meyer (LSU) def. Lizzie Denyer/ Ashlyn Rough (TAMUCC) 22-24, 22-20, 19-17

MEN’S TENNIS

The No. 5 LSU men’s tennis team picked up a 4-1 win over No. 22 Kentucky on Friday at the LSU Tennis Complex.

With the victory, the Tigers improved to 24-5 overall and finished Southeastern Conference play with a 10-4 record while Kentucky fell to 16-11 overall and finished 5-8 in league play.

What a way to finish 😮‍💨



No. 5 LSU topples No. 22 Kentucky to close their regular season in style! pic.twitter.com/XsbupVqmJs — LSU Men's Tennis (@LSUTennis) April 11, 2026

No. 22 Kentucky vs. No. 5 LSU

Doubles Results

13 Markovic/Loncarevic (LSU) def. No. 16 Loutit/Stephenson (UK) 6-4 Arutiunian/Ponce de Leon (LSU) def. Breysach/Weekes (UK) 6-2 Arseneault/Cosnet (UK) vs. Kohlmann/Pieczkowski (LSU) 4-4

Order of finish: 2, 1

Singles Results

38 Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) def. No. 20 Eli Stephenson (UK) 6-2, 6-1 80 Nicolas Arseneault (UK) def. No. 22 Erik Aruitiunian (LSU) 7-6 (4), 6-1 120 Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. No. 78 Jack Loutit (UK) 6-1, 6-4 97 Charlelie Cosnet (UK) vs. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 7-6 (2), 2-5 (unfinished) Matias Ponce de Leon (LSU) def. Mikael Arseneault (UK) 6-3, 6-2 Matt Rankin (UK) vs. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) 4-6, 4-5 (unfinished)

Order of finish: 1, 2, 5, 3

Up Next

LSU will get the next few days off before it competes in the SEC Tournament from April 15-19 in Bryan-College Station, Texas at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.