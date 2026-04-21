LSU Spring Practice Report: WR Philip Wright III Continues To Stand Out

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The LSU football team is trying to finish the spring off strong, and you could see that in Tuesday’s practice.

The Tigers opened with a quick first-team offense vs. first-team defense period.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Phil Wright III got his first run with the starters in the slot. Redshirt junior Jackson Harris stayed at “Z,” and junior tight end Trey’Dez Green was also with the first group. Redshirt freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet led the first-team offense, while redshirt sophomore Dilin Jones kept making plays at running back. The offensive line stayed the same with junior Jordan Seaton at left tackle, fifth-year senior Bo Bordelon at left guard, fifth-year senior Braelin Moore at center, fifth-year senior Aliou Bah at right guard and redshirt sophomore Weston Davis at right tackle.

On defense, sophomore Jhase Thomas stayed with the starting safeties while redshirt junior Tamarcus Cooley is still limited. The only changes were on the defensive line, where junior Jordan Ross, junior Malik Blocton, and freshman Deuce Geralds all got reps with the starters. Senior defensive end Princewill Umanmielen stayed in his usual spot.

After that, the Tigers broke into position drills. Running backs worked on cuts and footwork, corners worked on technique and safeties focused on tackling angles.

First-team cornerbacks DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland getting some work in during individual drills. #LSU pic.twitter.com/iU1nZT13V5 — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) April 21, 2026

#LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen was very vocal with his group during individual drills while they worked on taking better angles while tackling. pic.twitter.com/tlBWAmlTDN — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) April 21, 2026

In one-on-ones, redshirt junior wide receiver Tre Wilson III stood out. He beat sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett twice for touchdowns, once on a short out route and once over the middle. Pickett did bounce back later with a pass breakup.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Landen Clark hit freshman Jabari Mack for a nice fade touchdown, and freshman Havon Finney broke up a pass intended for Wright.

In the next team period, Jones had a couple strong runs, and Geralds made a stop at the line.

Things got a little heated after one of those runs when Davis and junior defensive tackle Stephiylan Green got into it. They were quickly separated and went back to practice.

In 7-on-7, Wright had a big finish, catching everything thrown his way over the middle.

The play of the day came from Clark, who dropped a perfect 40-yard touchdown to Malik Elzy over redshirt sophomore cornerback Michael Turner.

Redshirt junior tight end Zach Grace also had a couple catches.

INJURY REPORT

Sam Leavitt was at practice but didn’t participate as he recovers from a foot injury. Cooley returned and did individual drills but not team work.

Sophomore wide receiver Winston Watkins, Wilson, and Green all wore non-contact jerseys. Wilson and Green have had them on recently, but it was the first time for Watkins.