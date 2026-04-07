LSU Spring Practice Report: Sam Leavitt Sits Out April 7 Session

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Tuesday’s LSU spring football practice was one of the most eventful yet.

Redshirt junior quarterback Sam Leavitt was not seen with the rest of the quarterbacks and did not participate in either individual or team drills.

On Monday, Leavitt posted on his Instagram story that he had the pins in his foot removed following Lisfranc surgery. It’s possible he missed practice to continue rehab in the facility, but he clarified that he did not suffer a setback and is fine.

#LSU QB Sam Leavitt clarifies his IG Story Post



Everybody breathe! pic.twitter.com/CK6zsvy54K — Tingle & Co (@Tingle__Co) April 6, 2026

With Leavitt out, all eyes were on Elon redshirt sophomore transfer quarterback Landen Clark. He took first-team reps at the start of practice and looked strong in individual drills.

The quarterbacks worked on deep throws, and Clark showed off his arm strength, completing several passes of 40+ yards. While he missed a couple of deep balls, his ability to push the ball downfield stood out. He also displayed impressive velocity on intermediate throws, with the zip on his passes particularly noticeable Tuesday morning.

Landen Clark looked impressive during Tuesday’s #LSU spring practice.



Showed off his cannon of an arm and he also has some velocity to his throws. pic.twitter.com/uve7JoT6hM — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) April 7, 2026

During early first-team offense vs. defense drills, there were a few new faces with the starting unit. Sophomore receiver Winston Watkins took reps in the slot, while Jackson Harris remained with the first team. Illinois redshirt junior transfer wide receiver Malik Elzy also saw first-team action and caught a couple of passes during the drill.

The first-team offensive line featured junior Jordan Seaton at left tackle, fifth-year senior Bo Bordelon at left guard, fifth-year senior Braelin Moore at center, fifth-year senior Aliou Bah at right guard and redshirt sophomore Weston Davis at right tackle.

On the defensive side, the only notable change was Auburn junior defensive tackle transfer Malik Blocton taking first-team reps.

Individual drills looked different Tuesday compared to previous weeks. Defensive backs coach Corey Raymond worked with his cornerbacks on press coverage at the line of scrimmage, focusing on technique and footwork.

Corey Raymond, the ‘Godfather of DBU’ works with his corners on pressing off the line at #LSU practice this morning. pic.twitter.com/mqphrCCXmV — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) April 7, 2026

Safeties worked with Blake Baker on zone coverage drills and tackling techniques.

Blake Baker worked with the safeties on zone coverage drills this morning. #LSU pic.twitter.com/v66zJjt73b — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) April 7, 2026

On the offensive side, running backs focused on catching passes in the flats, while wide receivers worked on taking outside zone handoffs while in motion. Both Jayce Brown and Watkins stood out in that drill.

Watkins continued to showcase his speed Tuesday, turning on another gear after the catch on multiple receptions. The rising sophomore is an explosive playmaker, and head coach Lane Kiffin has to be encouraged by what he’s seeing heading into his second season.