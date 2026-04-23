LSU Spring Football Practice Report: WR Jackson Harris Exits With Injury

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU’s offense shined during the final spring practice open to the media on Thursday.

For most of the practice, the offense had the upper hand over the defense. However, redshirt junior wide receiver Jackson Harris exited late in a 7-on-7 period after landing awkwardly on a catch. He walked off gingerly under his own power and was evaluated by the medical staff on the sideline, but did not return.

Practice opened with an 11-on-11 period featuring the first-team units. There were only a few changes on the defensive side. Redshirt junior safety Tamarcus Cooley returned to strong safety, while junior Jordan Ross and senior Princewill Umanmielen remained the starting defensive ends. Freshman Deuce Geralds continued to see first-team reps at defensive tackle, with junior Dominick McKinley, true freshman Richard Anderson and redshirt junior Stephiylan Green also rotating inside.

Offensively, the starting offensive line remained the same: junior Jordan Seaton at left tackle, fifth-year senior Bo Bordelon at left guard, fifth-year senior Braelin Moore at center, fifth-year senior Aliou Bah at right guard and redshirt sophomore Weston Davis at right tackle. Redshirt freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet led the first team. Senior Jayce Brown lined up at the “X” receiver spot, Harris held down the “Z,” and redshirt freshman Philip Wight III saw time in the slot.

The offense wasted no time making an impact in the opening 11-on-11 period. Longstreet connected with Wight on a crossing route that turned into a 35-yard touchdown. Later, Harris hauled in a red-zone touchdown from Longstreet with senior safety Ty Benefield in coverage.

Philip Wright continues to rise his stock in the #LSU WR room.



He caught a ball over the middle in the opening period and took it for over 35 yards for the score, leaving the Tiger defenders behind him. pic.twitter.com/vLsO4GOh76 — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) April 23, 2026

One-on-one drills also tilted in favor of the offense. Longstreet continued his strong day with a beautiful back-shoulder throw to Harris along the sideline for a 20-yard gain against tight coverage from sophomore DJ Pickett.

Redshirt quarterback Landen Clark also delivered a highlight, connecting with Brown on a fade route over Benefield for a long touchdown. Clark was later intercepted by redshirt junior cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson, who jumped a comeback route.

Harris and Brown each added another touchdown during the period, standing out as two of the top performers of the day.

The team then shifted to individual drills. Defensive backs worked on punching the ball out in coverage, while running backs focused on cuts and absorbing contact.

#LSU freshman cornerback Havon Finney continues to have a great spring as he forced some incompletions in 1-on-1 and 7-on-7 periods. pic.twitter.com/h4Xa6MeDJ0 — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) April 23, 2026

Fifth-year senior TJ Dottery opened the second 11-on-11 period with a tackle for loss. Clark followed with a read on a zone run, keeping the ball and breaking free for a long rushing touchdown. The running backs were more productive overall, with redshirt sophomore Dilin Jones continuing to impress with several strong gains.

The final 7-on-7 period was particularly competitive. Cooley broke up a pass in the end zone intended for Watkins. Wight proved nearly unguardable over the middle, while redshirt junior Malik Elzy caught a long touchdown from Clark on an out route after getting wide open.

In the final 11-on-11 period, sophomore safety Jhase Thomas punched out the ball from Elzy and jumped on it to force a turnover. Pickett broke up a pass on the goal line and redshirt junior cornerback Craig Walton Jr. made some impressive plays with a couple of pass breakups.

INJURY REPORT

Harris exited with an unknown injury after landing awkwardly on an incompletion in the endzone.

Cooley and senior linebacker Whit Weks both returned as full participants.

#LSU safety Tamarcus Cooley returned as a full participant in Thursdays practice.



Cooley made some great plays, including a pass breakup while covering Winnie Watkins in the end zone. pic.twitter.com/TJBM6I2O2z — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) April 23, 2026

Good news for Tiger fans. #LSU linebacker Whit Weeks returned as a full participant in Thursdays practice.



Weeks had been recovering from a nagging ankle injury, but he looks good out there. pic.twitter.com/M0trntqGz5 — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) April 23, 2026

Sophomore wide receiver Winston Watkins, redshirt junior wide receiver Tre Wilson III and junior tight end Trey’Dez Green all still wore non-contact jerseys.