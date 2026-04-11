LSU Spring Football: Defense Still Leads Offense As Landen Clark And Husan Longstreet Toss 5 Picks

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The guy under the LSU baseball cap at LSU’s football scrimmage Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium had a better defense than the LSU baseball team showed Friday night at Ole Miss.

LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who usually coaches while wearing an LSU baseball cap, watched his players make plays all over the field as the defense continues to lead the offense, which is what head coach Lane Kiffin said last week.

Sophomore cornerback Aidan Anding, the No. 5 prospect in Louisiana and No. 19 cornerback nationally when he signed from Ruston High in 2025, intercepted two passes. He out-wrestled freshman early enrollee wide receiver Corey Barber of Clay-Chalkville High in Trussville, Alabama, for one of the picks near the goal line.

Other interceptions were made by junior safety Tamarcus Cooley, a transfer last year from North Carolina State, junior cornerback PJ Woodland and senior safety Ty Benefield, a transfer from Boise State. Woodland also broke up several passes.

Redshirt freshman transfer quarterback Husan Longstreet of USC appears to be ahead of sophomore transfer Landen Clark of Elon for the No. 2 spot behind projected starter Sam Leavitt, a junior transfer from Arizona State. Leavitt is out for the rest of spring after having the screws removed from his injured foot that underwent surgery last November. He was at the scrimmage.

LSU’s No. 1 Portal QB on crutches after foot surgery follow-up procedure and likely out rest of spring. But Lane Kiffin’s not that concerned. Trinidad Chambliss missed all of spring last year and did OK.https://t.co/8jTgvUKx1U — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 7, 2026

Longstreet completed 20 of 34 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, courtesy of statistics by Preston Guy of Tigerbait.com.

We got to see more than 120 plays in Tiger Stadium today.



Husan Longstreet: 20-34, 315 yards, 2 TDs 2 INTs



Landen Clarke: 14-27, 160 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs



Full stats and notes: ($)https://t.co/RNV1XaI4vp pic.twitter.com/IRgaZqMRxv — Preston Guy (@PGuy77) April 11, 2026

Clark completed 14 of 27 for 160 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions, including the two by Anding. Clark connected with junior transfer tight end Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh for a 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

Longstreet found Ole Miss sophomore transfer wide receiver Winston Watkins for a 90-yard touchdown pass that was between 50 and 60 yards in the air. Watkins beat coverage by sophomore safety transfer Faheem Delane of Ohio State and redshirt freshman safety Jhase Thomas of Destrehan High for the score. Longstreet also hit junior transfer wide receiver Roman Mothershed of Troy for 47 yards and found junior Hawaii transfer wide receiver Jackson Harris for a nice back-shoulder throw on the sideline for about 12 yards.

Mothershed also caught a touchdown from redshirt freshman walk-on quarterback Emile Picarella III of University High.

Running back Caden Durham looked light on his feet and fast as he caught a pass for a nice gain. Running back Harlem Berry also looked good. Running back Stacy Gage, a sophomore transfer from Central Florida, rushed for a 14-yard touchdown on a sweep.

STARTING OFFENSIVE LINE

The first team offensive line on Saturday featured junior No. 1 portal offensive tackle Jordan Seaton of Colorado at left tackle, returning senior Bo Bordelon at left guard, returning senior Braelin Moore at center, senior Maryland transfer Aliou Bah at right guard and returning sophomore Weston Davis at right tackle. Bordelon recently replaced Ole Miss sophomore transfer Devin Harper, who was the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the portal.

Sean Thompkins, a junior transfer from Baylor, has moved into the No. 2 left tackle slot behind Seaton, replacing true freshman early enrollee Brysten Martinez of East Ascension High in Gonzales.