LSU Sports Schedule May 3-9

3 (MONDAY) Baseball home vs. Southern 6:30 p.m., Women’s softball doubleheader vs. Arkansas

4 (TUESDAY) No events

5 (WEDNESDAY) No events

6 (THURSDAY) Baseball at Auburn 6:30 p.m.

7 (FRIDAY) Baseball at Auburn 7 p.m., Women’s softball home vs. Auburn 5:30 p.m., Men’s tennis at NCAA Charlottesville (Va.) Regional first round vs. Stanford, Women’s tennis in Baton Rouge Regionals first round vs. Boston University, Beach volleyball vs. Loyola-Marymount in NCAA Championships, Gulf Shores, Ala.

8 (SATURDAY) Baseball at Auburn 1 p.m., Women’s softball home vs. Auburn 6 p.m., Men’s tennis at NCAA Charlottesville (Va.) Regional second round vs. TBS, Women’s tennis in Baton Rouge Regional second round vs. TBA,Beach volleyball vs. TBA in NCAA Championships, Gulf Shores, Ala.

9 (SUNDAY) Women’s softball home vs. Auburn 1 p.m., Beach volleyball vs. TBA in NCAA Championships, Gulf Shores, Ala.