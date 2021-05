LSU sports schedule May 17-23

17 (MONDAY) Men’s golf at NCAA Regionals, Tallahassee, Fla.

18 (TUESDAY) Baseball home vs. Northwestern State 6:30 p.m., Men’s golf at NCAA Regionals, Tallahassee, Fla.

19 (WEDNESDAY) Men’s golf at NCAA Regionals, Tallahassee, Fla.

20 (THURSDAY) Baseball at Texas A&M 6 p.m., Men’s tennis at NCAA team championship, Orlando, Fla., Women’s tennis at NCAA team championship, Orlando, Fla.

21 (FRIDAY) Baseball at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m., Softball vs. McNeese State, 3 p.m. in NCAA Baton Rouge Regional, Women’s golf in NCAA Championships, Scottsdale, Ariz.

22 (SATURDAY) Baseball at Texas A&M 2 p.m., Softball in NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.

23 (SUNDAY) Softball in NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.