LSU Sports Schedule for Sept. 13 through Sept. 19

LSU women’s golf team, which finished last spring No. 9 nationally, opens its 2021-22 fall season Monday as eight Tigers’ sports teams are in action.

The golfers play in the three-day Annika Intercollegiate at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn.

Also this week, LSU’s No. 7 nationally ranked unbeaten women’s soccer team opens SEC play Friday at Mississippi State.

13 (MONDAY) Men’s golf at Jim Rivers Intercollegiate at Squire Creek GC, Ruston, La., women’s golf at Annika Intercollegiate, Lake Elmo, Minn., Royal Golf Club

14 (TUESDAY) Women’s golf at Annika Intercollegiate, Lake Elmo, Minn., Royal Golf Club

15 (WEDNESDAY) Women’s golf at Annika Intercollegiate, Lake Elmo, Minn., Royal Golf Club,

16 (THURSDAY) No events scheduled

17 (FRIDAY) Soccer vs.Mississippi State, 7 p.m., volleyball at at Samford Invitational, vs. Samford, 7 p.m., cross country home LSU Invitational (University Club), 8:30 a.m. (men), 9:15 a.m. (women)

18 (SATURDAY) Football vs. Central Michigan, 6:30 p.m., volleyball at Samford Invitational, vs. Troy, 4 p.m.; Men’s tennis at Milwaukee Classic, Milwaukee, Wisc.

19 (SUNDAY) Men’s tennis at Milwaukee Classic, Milwaukee, Wisc.