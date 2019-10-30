LSU Sports Schedule for May 24-30

24 (MONDAY) Women’s golf in NCAA championships, Scottsdale, Az.

25 (TUESDAY) Baseball vs. Georgia, 4:30 p.m. at SEC tournament in Hoover, Ala.

26 (WEDNESDAY) Baseball (if it wins Tuesday) vs. Arkansas, 4:30 at SEC tournament in Hoover, Ala.

27 (THURSDAY) Baseball TBA at SEC tournament in Hoover, Ala., Softball vs. Florida State, NCAA Super Regionals in Baton Rouge 6 p.m. (Game 1), Men’s and women’s outdoor track at NCAA East Preliminary Round in Jacksonville, Fla. TBA (Day 1).

28 (FRIDAY) Baseball TBA at SEC tournament in Hoover, Ala., Softball vs. Florida State, NCAA Super Regionals in Baton Rouge 6 p.m. (Game 2), Men’s and women’s outdoor track at NCAA East Preliminary Round in Jacksonville, Fla. TBA (Day 2).

29 (SATURDAY) Baseball TBA at SEC tournament in Hoover, Ala., Softball vs. Florida State, NCAA Super Regionals in Baton Rouge 6 p.m. (Game 3 if needed), Men’s and women’s outdoor track at NCAA East Preliminary Round in Jacksonville, Fla. TBA (Day 3).

30 (SUNDAY) Baseball TBA at SEC tournament in Hoover, Ala.