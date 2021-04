LSU Sports schedule April 5 through April 11

5 (MONDAY) Men’s golf at Shoal Creek Invitational, Shoal Creek, Ala. (Day 1)

6 (TUESDAY) Baseball home vs. McNeese State 6:30 p.m., Women’s softball home vs. Louisiana Tech 5 p.m.

Men’s golf at Shoal Creek Invitational, Shoal Creek, Ala. (Day 2), Women’s golf home in LSU Tiger Golf Classic (Day 1)

7 (WEDNESDAY) Men’s golf at Shoal Creek Invitational, Shoal Creek, Ala. (Day 3), Women’s golf home in LSU Tiger Golf Classic (Day 2)

8 (THURSDAY) Thursday 10 a.m. Senate hearing, Women’s tennis home vs. Arkansas 5 p.m.

9 (FRIDAY) Baseball at Kentucky 5:30 p.m., Women’s softball at Missouri 6:30 p.m., Men’s and women’s outdoor track at Crimson Tide Invitational, Tuscaloosa Alabama TBA (Day 1), Men’s tennis at Tennessee TBA, Beach volleyball home vs. Spring Hill 1:40 p.m. and vs. Central Arkansas 7 p.m. in Battle on the Bayou, Soccer home vs. Texas 7 p.m.

10 (SATURDAY) Baseball at Kentucky 1 p.m., Women’s softball at Missouri 2 p.m., Men’s and women’s outdoor track at Crimson Tide Invitational, Tuscaloosa Alabama TBA (Day 1), Women’s tennis home vs, Missouri 12 p.m., Beach volleyball home vs. New Orleans 10:29 a.m. Texas A&M-Kingsville 2:20 p.m. and vs. ULM 7:40 p.m. in Battle on the Bayou.

11 (SUNDAY) Baseball at Kentucky 11 a.m.., Women’s softball at Missouri 1 p.m., Men’s tennis vs. Georgia 1 p.m.