LSU Sports Report: Men’s and Women’s Tennis; Women’s Golf, Cross Country and Beach Volleyball Updates

LSU men’s and women’s tennis defeat Tulane

The LSU men’s tennis team (7-1) defeated Tulane (0-3) on Wednesday evening 6-1 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

In doubles, Welsh Hotard and George Stoupe gave the Tigers the doubles point with a narrow 6-4 victory over Luka Petrovic and Billy Suarez. The LSU duo now has a perfect 4-0 record on the No. 2 court together.

In singles, the Tigers kept the momentum going and earned five singles wins. Stoupe faced Petrovic and won the first two sets to secure the first win on the singles courts. With the win, Stoupe improves his singles record to 4-1 in dual play.

The women’s tennis team (5-1) also defeated Tulane (3-1) this week on Monday night by a score of 6-1. The defeat was the first of the dual season for Tulane.

Tulane took the first win in the doubles matches as Charlotte Russell and Delanie Tribby defeated Maya Tahan and Kenna Erickson.

The Tigers would win the next doubles match meaning the doubles point came down to the No. 2 court where Aran Teixidó Garcia and Florentine Dekkers faced Mackenzie Clark and Cora Barber. The match was back and forth with the pairs eventually splitting the 12 games at 6-6 and requiring a tiebreaker. The tiebreaker saw the Tulane pair take an early lead, but the Tigers stormed back and won the final two games as they won 9-7 and gave LSU a 1-0 lead in the team match.

In singles, Tulane took its only point of the night at the No. 2 court. LSU quickly retook the lead as Garcia earned a 6-0, 6-0 sweep over doubles-foe Barber at the No. 3 spot. LSU would take the remining points for a 6-1 win overall.

Up next, LSU women’s tennis will host South Florida at the LSU Tennis Complex at 3 p.m. on Feb. 16. LSU men’s tennis will compete in a double header on Feb 11 at the LSU Tennis Complex. The first match will begin at 11 a.m. against UNC Wilmington. At 3:30 p.m., the Tigers will take on Southern.

LSU women’s golf comes in second thanks to SEC Golfer of the Week

The nationally ranked LSU women’s golf team posted a three-day total of 9-under par 855 to finish second in the spring season opening Puerto Rico Classic at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

Grad student Ingrid Lindblad continued to add to her record numbers with her own solo second place finish in the tournament, posting a 54-hole number of 8-under par 208 to finish two shots out of the individual win by Anna Morgan of Furman at 10-under 206.

Lindblad was named SEC Golfer of the Week after her solo second finish. Lindblad had 11 birdies and an eagle in the tournament, finishing the par 5s at 6-under par Completing her 44th LSU event, she now has a school record 37 top 10s and 28 top 5 finishes.

The Tigers will be back in action starting Feb. 18 through Feb. 20 at the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida.

LSU beach volleyball announces its match-by-match schedule

With the 2024 season set to begin the last weekend of February, head coach Russell Brock announced the tournament match-by-match schedule for the upcoming season.

The Sandy Tigs will open up the season in Houston, Texas, for the Third Coach Classic. The Tigers will face the University of Washington, Houston Christian, Central Arkansas and TCU on February 23-24.

The following weekend, LSU will be at home at Death Volley for the Tiger Beach Challenge, March 2-3. The Tigers are set to face Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Houston Christian, Nebraska, North Alabama and Tulane.

The Sandy Tigs will hit the road back-to-back weekends to kick off March and play in Manhattan Beach, California and Tallahassee, Florida. The Tigers will face California, UCLA, LMU and Hawaii while out in California, March 15-15. LSU will face GCU, Jacksonville, South Carolina and FSU, March 23-24, for the CCSA Mid-Season Tournament.

To finish off March, the Tigers will host the first ever Death Volley Invitational, March 29-30, at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium. LSU will host California, Stanford, USC and UCLA.

The Sandy Tigs head to the peach state April 5-6 to play in the Georgia State Diggin’ Duals tournament. LSU will face Southern Miss, Stetson, Georgia State and Florida Gulf Coast.

To cap off the home schedule, the Tigers will host the Battle on the Bayou, April 12-13. The Sandy Tigs will face Jacksonville, UNO, ULM and Southeastern.

The Tigers finish off the regular season in Columbia, South Carolina for the Plametto Invitational, April 19-18. LSU will face Coastal Carolina, South Carolina, Jacksonville and Georgia State.

LSU will head straight to the CCSA Championships the following weekend, April 26-27. The location is to be determined at this time.

The NCAA Championship tournament will feature the nation’s top 16 teams in Gulf Shores May 3-5. Just like in 2023, the format of this national tournament will be a 16-team, single elimination format, placing it in line with most NCAA Championship formats. The NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Committee will select teams on a national basis rather than be required to select a certain number of teams from each geographical region.

LSU cross country adds West Virginia cross country champion

The LSU women’s track and field and cross-country programs are welcoming distance runner Maddie Gump, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Wednesday.

The Morgantown, W.V., native will continue among the many additions arriving in 2024 for the Tigers distance crew.

“I chose LSU because the team culture is something that is truly special and it is definitely something that I want to be a part of,” said Gump. “I also have a great connection with all of the coaches, and I know that they will be able to help me achieve my goals.”

Gump won the individual-state title at West Virginia’s WVSSAC 3A Cross Country State Championships during the 2023 cross-country season. The talented-distance runner claimed the title with a time of 18:28.47 and led five of her teammates to top-12 finishes for Morgantown to claim their fourth-consecutive state championship.

With a season left in her track career, Gump holds personal-best times of 5:07 in the 1600 meter, 10:58 in the 3200 meter and 18:22 in the 5000 meter.