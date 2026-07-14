LSU Sports Information Director Icons Michael Bonnette And Herb Vincent To Grace Tiger Rag Radio Tonight

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

From 1988 through 2026, LSU has had two football Sports Information Directors – Herb Vincent and Michael Bonnette.

Both will be on Tiger Rag Radio tonight, airing live from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. on 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge, 106.7 FM The Ticket in New Orleans, WSLA AM 1560 in Slidell and WAKH 105.7 FM in McComb, Mississippi. Other stations throughout the network will be airing the show on tape delays. The show is also available online by clicking below:

HOW TO LISTEN TO TIGER RAG RADIO ONLINE

Other guests on the show hosted by Tiger Rag executive editor Todd Horne, editor Glenn Guilbeau and Louisiana Radio Networ producer/Tiger Rag writer Kace Kieischnick will be Baseball America writer Jacob Rudner at 6:30 p.m. and WAFB Channel 9 sports director Jacques Doucet at 7 p.m.

MICHAEL BONNETTE ENTERING 27TH SEASON AS LSU FOOTBALL SID IN 2026

Bonnette, a Lake Charles native and LSU graduate who has been LSU’s football sports information director since 2000, will appear in studio at the Louisiana Radio Network from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Vincent, a Shreveport native and LSU graduate who is now associate commissioner of the Southeastern Confernce office, was football SID from 1988 through 2000, will be on at 7:30 p.m.

Bonnette is on his sixth football coach in Lane Kiffin after Nick Saban from 2000-04, Les Miles from 2005-2016, Ed Orgeron from 2016-21, interim coach Brad Davis in 2021 and Brian Kelly from 2022-25.

HERB VINCENT NAMED TO LOUISIANA SPORTS HALL OF FAME

Vincent worked with three football coaches – Mike Archer from 1988-90, Curley Hallman from 1991-94 and Gerry DiNardo from 1995-99. And Vincent worked under legendary LSU sports information director Paul Manasseh as an LSU journalism student from 1979-83.

So, the nation’s No. 1 portal player, QB Sam Leavitt, will not be at SEC Media Days?https://t.co/kyuzMCdRcW — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 14, 2026

Both Bonnette and Vincent are gearing up for SEC Media Days in Tampa next Monday through Thursday with Kiffin and players Whit Weeks, Trey’Dez Green and TJ Dottery appearing on Thursday.