LSU Special Teams Hire Not A Full-Fledged Assistant; Kyren Lacy Taken Off Senior Bowl Roster

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Upon further review, LSU football coach Brian Kelly’s recent hiring of Grambling special teams coordinator Aman Anand is not as the special teams coordinator at LSU. Rather he will be a special teams analyst, which makes more sense.

Tiger Rag pointed out on Thursday that Anand’s work history showed him to be one of the least, or the least, qualified to become a full-fledged assistant coach at LSU in history – on paper – as he had been a career-long lower level assistant until only recently at special teams coordinator posts at Texas Southern and Grambling.

Since that story came out, the Baton Rouge Advocate reported that Anand will be just an analyst and not an on-field coach, not LSU’s special teams coordinator, as previously reported by multiple outlets, including Tiger Rag and USA TODAY Louisiana. Perhaps a coincidence, or someone at LSU reconsidered when Tiger Rag spelled out Anand’s questionable work history for one of the 10 on-field assistant coaching jobs at a place like LSU.

At any rate, LSU coach Brian Kelly is still in the market for a special teams coordinator since LSU special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Slade Nagle left in December to become offensive coordinator at Houston. Kelly could add tight ends or special teams to one of his current coaches’ duties, but he is expected to hire another on-field coach.

Meanwhile, LSU will not be retaining special teams analyst Lester Erb. He joins a growing list of LSU football support staff not returning as of recent days and weeks.

Those are director of alumni relations/high school outreach and former player Nick Brossette, recruiting assistant and former player JaCoby Stevens, director of operations Jas Smith, assistant director of operations Ricky Jackson, recruiting strategy director Mariah Turner and analysts Paul Turner, Bob Diaco and Eddie Hicks.

KYREN LACY REMOVED FROM SENIOR BOWL ROSTER

Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy will not be taking part in Senior Bowl practices or playing in the game on Feb. 1 in Mobile, Alabama, in light of Lacy’s arrest two weeks ago for negligent homicide and hit-and-run after Louisiana State Police said he caused an accident that resulted in the death of former United States Marine Herman Hall on Dec. 17 near Thibodaux.

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy confirmed to Tiger Rag that Lacy, a senior last season at LSU from Thibodaux, had been removed from the roster.

Lacy is awaiting trial or a plea deal as his chances of being selected in the NFL Draft in April are in jeopardy. He was considered a mid-round pick in the seven-round draft.

“We strongly believe that the facts will ultimately demonstrate the truth, but still, we respect the need for a full and thorough investigation,” Lacy’s agent Rocky Arceneaux said recently on Twitter.

State Police already investigated the multi-car crash for several weeks before putting out a warrant for Lacy’s arrest on Jan. 10.