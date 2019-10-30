LSU sophomore QB TJ Finley enters transfer portal

TJ Finley, the apparent odd-man out in LSU’s four-man quarterback battle, made his move Wednesday when he entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Finley, a 6-6, 245-pound sophomore from Ponchatoula, was 2-3 last season as a true freshman starter in replacing junior Myles Brennan who started the first three games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Battling now-senior Brennan, sophomore Max Johnson and incoming freshman Garrett Nussmeier, Finley had the least impressive spring game performance of the foursome.

In 26 snaps in five series producing no points, Finley was 10 of 19 for 84 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions (6 of 10 for 36 yards and one interception vs. first team defense, 4 of 9 for 48 yards and 1 interception vs. second team defense).

Last season in his five games as a starter, he completed 80 of 140 passes (57.1 percent) for 941 yards, 5 TDs and 5 interceptions. He was sacked seven times and had 34 yards rushing and one TD on 29 times.

In victories over South Carolina and Arkansas, two defenses ranked near the bottom of the SEC, Finley completed 44 of 63 passes (69.8 percent) for 536 yards (268 ypg, 12.2 ypc), four TDs and one interception. He was sacked once and ran for 39 yards and one TD and 16 carries.

In losses to Texas A&M, Alabama and Auburn and Alabama which finished the season ranked Nos. 1, 2 and 6 in the SEC in total defense, he completed 36 of 67 passes (53.7 percent) for 405 yards (135 ypg, 11.3 ypc), one touchdown and four interceptions. He was sacked six times and ran for minus 4 yards on 13 carries.

Finley will be able to take advantage of the NCAA’s new transfer rule that allows an athlete to transfer once with immediate eligibility.