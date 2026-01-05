LSU Sophomore Kicker Aeron Burrell Enters Transfer Portal

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU sophomore kicker Aeron Burrell has entered the transfer portal according to Glen West of Geaux247.

Burrell spent the last two seasons as the kickoff specialist for the Tigers. Burrell was expected to take senior kicker Damian Ramos’ place next season as the starter, but the Bossier City, Louisiana native is looking for a fresh start.

LSU K Aeron Burrell's name is in the transfer portal.



Burrell is the only scholarship kicker on the Tigers' roster for 2026. Has handled kickoffs the last two seasons. #LSU pic.twitter.com/4Dj9kaS0TI — Glen West (@glenwest21) January 5, 2026

Burrell, listed at 6-2 and 190 pounds, attended Parkway High School and was rated as the No. 2 kicker in the nation and the No. 72 player in Louisiana in the Class of 2024 according to 247sports.com.

With Ramos declaring for the NFL draft and Burrell exiting, the Tigers currently have no kickers on scholarship. Redshirt sophomore Aidan Corbello and freshman Sean Perret are the only placekickers left on the roster as of now.

Head coach Lane Kiffin will have to add an experienced kicker to his transfer portal class list. Ole Miss junior kicker Lucas Carneiro could possibly enter the transfer portal after the Rebels’ season and reunite with his former head coach. With Ole Miss this season, Carneiro, has hit 27-of-30 kicks with a long of 56 yards and is 55-of-55 in extra points. Carneiro, a Cornelius, North Carolina native, is listed as 5-11 and 195 pounds.

If LSU does not go after Carneiro, the Tigers could go after Florida freshman transfer kicker Evan Noel. Noel, a 6-1 165-pounder, attended St. Stanislaus High School in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Noel arrived in Gainesville as the No. 1 kicker in the nation in the Class of 2025. Noel did not see any time with the Gators this season, but is one of the best kickers available in the portal.