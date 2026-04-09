LSU Sophomore Jada Richard Expected To Enter Transfer Portal

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

When LSU freshman guard Bella Hines announced earlier this week that she would enter the transfer portal, it came as a major surprise. An even bigger shock on Thursday has now sent Baton Rouge into a frenzy – and not the good kind.

LSU starting point guard Jada Richard told On3.com’s Talia Goodman that she also plans to enter the transfer portal Thursday afternoon.

BREAKING: LSU’s Jada Richard plans to enter the transfer portal, she told @On3.



The 5-7 sophomore averaged 9.5 ppg, 3.3 apg and 1.3 spg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/0iuD6SIxaE — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 9, 2026

The 5-foot-7 sophomore averaged 9.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 35 games this season. She scored a career-high 21 points against Oklahoma in Norman and reached double figures 19 times, while shooting 44.8% from the field and 40.8% from three-point range.

The news is particularly alarming given Richard’s role on the team. She started all but one game this season and showed significant growth in her second year under head coach Kim Mulkey. Not only was she a consistent starter, but she was also expected to be one of LSU’s most valuable returners heading into the 2026-27 season. Playing time was not an issue, as Richard averaged 26.2 minutes per game – the second-most on the team.

Richard was a key piece in Mulkey’s offense and just as impactful defensively, averaging 1.3 steals per game.

The Opelousas native is now expected to become the fourth LSU player to enter the transfer portal, despite Mulkey stating earlier this month in an interview with WAFB-TV’s Jacques Doucet that she anticipated the entire roster would return.

PLAYERS THAT HAVE ALREADY ENTERED PORTAL (Minutes Per Game, Points Per Game, Rebounds Per Game, Assists Per Game)

Freshman guard Divine Bourrage: 9.9 mpg, 2.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg. 0.7 apg … Signed With Illinois

Senior guard Kailyn Gilbert: 13.9 mpg, 5.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg … senior entering portal with hopes of getting redshirt season

Freshman guard Bella Hines: 13.0 mpg, 4.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.1 apg

EXPECTED TO ENTER PORTAL

Sophomore guard Jada Richard: 26.2 mpg, 9.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.3 apg