LSU Softball’s Series Opener Against Auburn Moved Up To 4 p.m. Due To Weather Concerns

Tiger Rag News Services

Due to the forecast of inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area, Thursday’s game between No. 20/19 LSU and Auburn has been moved to 4 p.m. CT at Tiger Park.

TIME CHANGE 🚨



Today's game against Auburn at Tiger Park has been moved up to a 4 p.m. first pitch. pic.twitter.com/mqIBou6wFj — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) April 30, 2026

The start time was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. CT but was moved two hours earlier due to the weather forecast. Thursday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network+.

Game two is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Friday with Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard calling the action on SEC Network+. The series finale will be at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday and will be televised on SEC Network, with Alex Loeb and Cat Osterman on the broadcast.

On Saturday, the program will recognize the 2026 senior class, comprised of Maci Bergeron, Avery Hodge, Jalia Lassiter, and Paytn Monticelli.

LSU (34-16, 10-11) leads Auburn (25-24, 4-17 SEC) in the all-time series 56-25 and has a 26-10 mark when the teams play in Baton Rouge. Auburn has won three of the last four head-to-head contests, including a 2-1 series victory at Tiger Park in 2024. LSU is seeking its first home series win over Auburn since 2021.

LSU enters the final weekend of the regular season hoping to hold on to the No. 8 seed for the SEC Tournament held on May 5-9, in Lexington, Ky. The Bayou Bengals have a .277 batting average, 354 hits, 50 home runs, 286 runs, and 246 walks, ranking No. 5 in the nation. LSU has launched 27 home runs over the last 19 games and has nine multi-home run games in that same sample size. The pitching staff has a 2.79 ERA behind 237 strikeouts, and has thrown eight shutouts this season, while the defense boasts a .975 fielding percentage and has turned 24 double plays, the fourth-most in the SEC and the fifth-most in the LSU single-season record book.

Jalia Lassiter paces the team with a .340 batting average, 52 hits, and 54 runs. The senior outfielder is on a 19-game reach streak, including a team-best nine-game hitting streak.

Kylee Edwards follows with a .338 average with 50 hits, including 10 homers, and 34 runs on the year. Sierra Daniel rounds out the club’s .300 hitters with a .320 average on 47 hits, 36 runs, 28 RBI, and has drawn 32 walks. Tori Edwards (.288) leads the team with 12 home runs, 40 RBI, and 41 walks, and Alix Franklin (.281) leads the SEC with six triples. Both T. Edwards and Franklin have 38 hits this season.

Paytn Monticelli has had the hot hand in the circle for the Tigers. After being named the SEC Pitcher of the Week last week, Monticelli picked up her fourth consecutive win in the finale at Mississippi State to improve to 7-3 on the year. Monticelli has a 2.73 ERA this season with 51 strikeouts.

Jayden Heavener leads the staff with an 11-7 record. Heavener has pitched 13 complete games and has three shutouts, including a no-hitter and two saves. In 118.0 innings, the left-hander has 99 strikeouts and has held opposing batters to a .217 clip. Cece Cellura is 7-5 in the circle, with 38 strikeouts, and has a 3.46 ERA over 85.0 innings.