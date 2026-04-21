LSU Softball’s Paytn Monticelli Named SEC Pitcher Of The Week

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Paytn Monticelli has been named the SEC Pitcher of the Week by the league office on Tuesday afternoon after claiming all three wins in the series against Ole Miss at Tiger Park.

We're Celli-brating @PaytnMonticelli all week long 💐



A well-deserved @SEC Pitcher of the Week nod for No. 17 🫶 pic.twitter.com/l1EyMaJT0C — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) April 21, 2026

Monticelli earns LSU’s first SEC weekly accolade this season and is the first Tiger to win SEC Pitcher of the Week since Maribeth Gorsuch in 2020.

Monticelli finished the weekend with a 0.00 ERA and five strikeouts, while allowing just four hits and two walks in 7.0 innings. In the series opener against Ole Miss, she first appeared in the top of the fifth inning and retired the first five batters she faced, seven of eight overall, across 2.0 innings. The senior then closed out the final 1.2 innings in game two and ended the game with a strikeout. Entering in the fourth inning of the finale, Monticelli pitched the final 3.1 innings and again retired the first five batters she faced, including two strikeouts.

Monticelli has a 6-3 record in the circle this season, has combined for two shutouts, and has a 3.02 ERA behind 49 strikeouts in 48.2 innings.