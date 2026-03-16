LSU Softball’s Comeback Falls Short In 3-2 Loss To No. 16 Texas A&M

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The No. 20 LSU softball team finds itself in serious trouble just two weeks into conference play after falling 3-2 to No. 16 Texas A&M on Sunday evening at Tiger Park.

With the loss, LSU drops to 18-9 overall and 0-5 in SEC play, while Texas A&M improves to 19-8 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

Junior pitcher Cece Cellura (3-2) was charged with the loss after allowing three runs on six hits over seven innings of work. It marked her second complete game of the season. She did not issue a walk and struck out six.

LSU had a chance to tie the game with freshman outfielder Alix Franklin at the plate in the bottom of the seventh, but she popped up to the second baseman, leaving the tying run stranded on third to end the game.

Ags taking the series dub to geaux 💼 pic.twitter.com/KahjJ4RSTr — Texas A&M Softball (@AggieSoftball) March 16, 2026

The Tigers threatened in their final at-bat after a walk and a single put the tying run on base. Junior Maddox McKee and freshman Ci’Ella Pickett moved into scoring position at second and third when junior shortstop Kylee Edwards grounded out to third. Senior Avery Hodge then grounded out to shortstop, allowing McKee to score and cut the Aggies’ lead to 3-2.

LSU got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning when sophomore first baseman Tori Edwards blasted a solo home run to left field to make it 3-1.

Texas A&M extended its lead to 3-0 in the top of the sixth inning when sophomore infielder Mya Perez drove in her third run of the game with a single to center field.

The Aggies jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning when Perez hit a two-run home run to left field.

BOMBS AWAY 💣



2 run homer by Mya puts the Ags on the board!#GigEm pic.twitter.com/huz8kPgx1i — Texas A&M Softball (@AggieSoftball) March 15, 2026

Up Next

LSU will look to avoid a sweep when it faces Texas A&M in the series finale Monday at Tiger Park (6 p.m., SEC Network).