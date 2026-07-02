LSU Softball Wins Recruiting Doubleheader By Signing Portal Pair Of Twins – Mackenzie And Madison Pickens

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Twin sisters Mackenzie Pickens of Ole Miss and Madison Pickens of Louisville are set to join one another and the LSU softball 2027 roster, head coach Beth Torina has announced. They are from Flowery Branch, Georgia, and went to Buford High. Both will be juniors at LSU.

Torina now has three players from the portal after previously signing Notre Dame outfielder Michey Winchell, who will be a senior in 2027.

Mac. Pickens, a second baseman, hit .271 for the Rebels as a sophomore with a .271 batting average and a team-high 52 runs scored with 43 RBIs. She also led Ole Miss with 18 hit by pitches and was second 26 walks for a .411 on-base percentage. Defensively, she turned 14 double plays and had 10 errors for a .953 fielding percentage. Over her two seasons at Ole Miss, Mac. Pickens hit .299 with 90 runs and 80 RBIs.

Mad. Pickens, an outfielder, indeed went mad at the plate in 2026 at Louisville as the sophomore left-hander hit a school season record .457 and .494 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. She had 74 RBIs and 11 home runs on the season. She was a first team All-Atlantic Coast Conference and second team All-American.

During her two seasons at Louisville, Mad. Pickens started all 109 games she played, primarily in the outfield, but she did catch on occasion. She has a career .373 average with 124 hits, 26 doubles, seven triples and 14 home runs. She has scored 87 runs and driven in 99 RBIs