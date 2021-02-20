LSU softball wins one, loses one on first day of Easton Bama Bash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – After a dramatic comeback in the first game of Saturday’s Easton Bama Bash, LSU’s softball team wasn’t so fortunate in the headline game of the day.

The No. 8 Tigers, trailing by three runs, brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh inning but second baseman Taylor Pleasants grounded out to end the game, sealing a 5-2 setback against No. 5 Alabama at Rhoads Stadium.

Amanda Doyle’s run-scoring double in the bottom of the seventh scored pinch-runner Akiya Thymes and LSU opened with a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Liberty University.

The Tigers (4-2) face the Flames again Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and follow at 1 o’clock matchup with the Crimson Tide who are not scheduled to face each other during Southeastern Conference play this season.

Alabama 5, LSU 2: The Crimson Tide (6-0) outhit the Tigers 12-6, but also forced the visitors into four errors that led to three unearned runs.

Bama’s first three runs in the first, second and third innings were all unearned, enabling the Tide to build a 3-0 lead before LSU pulled to within a run with two runs in the top of the fifth.

The Tigers took advantage of the Tide’s lone error to score a run and Aliyah Andrews’ groundout also produced a run before Pleasants struck out looking to end the inning.

Bama made it 4-2 with a run in the fifth which was the final inning for LSU starting pitcher Shelbi Sunseri (2-1) who was relieved by Ali Kilponen during the inning.

Sunseri (2-1) allowed 11 hits, four runs (one earned), walked 1 and struck out 4 in 4.2 innings.

Following the first out of the seventh inning, catcher Morgan Cummins singled and was replaced by Thymes at first base. Danieca Coffey followed with a single, but Andrews hit into a fielder’s choice that resulted in Thymes being out at third base and Pleasants grounded to second base.

LSU 4, Liberty 3: Doyle’s heroics enabled LSU to rally from a 3-0 deficit going into the bottom of the fifth. Doyle’s double sent home pinch-runner Akiya Thymes from first base.

Pleasants singled to lead off the seventh and Thymes took over at first place. Doyle (2-for-3) followed with a run-scoring double to center that scored the speedy Thymes from first base.

Shelby Wickersham (1-0) picked up her first win of the season with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief in favor of starter Maribeth Gorsuch.

Liberty homered twice off Gorsuch in the second for a 1-0 lead and again in the fifth when second baseman Amber Bishop made it 3-0 with two-run homer to right field.

Gorsuch allowed three runs on six hits, walked one and struck out four.

LSU tied the game at 3-all in the bottom of the fifth on a pair of sacrifice flies from Georgia Clark and Sunseri, while Ciara Briggs added a run-scoring single to center field.