LSU softball will wear teal this weekend as a part of the “All for Alex” campaign

LSU softball and the entire SEC will honor the legacy of Mississippi State’s Alex Wilcox and raise awareness for ovarian cancer this Saturday by wearing teal.

Wilcox was a member of the 2018 Mississippi State softball team who died of ovarian cancer. Despite going through cancer treatment, Wilcox appeared in eight games for the Bulldogs.

SEC teams will wear teal or teal accents this Saturday as a part of the “All for Alex” campaign. The campaign is a joint effort of LSU head coach Beth Torina and Mississippi State head coach Samantha Ricketts that was approved at the SEC coaches’ meeting in 2019.

“This cause means so much to me, my family and all of SEC softball,” said Torina. “It’s going to be a very special day where all of our softball teams are united together to honor Alex and spread awareness of ovarian cancer to help save lives of other women throughout the country. There are so many wonderful women who have valiantly fought against ovarian cancer including Alex and today we come together for them. SEC softball is a tremendous group, and this day will be a momentous one in the fight against ovarian cancer.”

The Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Foundation will provide all 13 SEC teams with All for Alex shirts.

LSU will be sporting teal in game two of its series against Auburn this Saturday. The game will start at 6 p.m. from Tiger Park and will be streamed on SEC Network+.