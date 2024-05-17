LSU softball will take on Jackson State in its first game of the Baton Rouge Regional

LSU (40-15) is taking on Jackson State (33-17) in game one of the Baton Rouge Regional earlier than expected.

The game has been moved up to 1:30 p.m. to try and avoid the inclement weather that is supposed to blow Baton Rouge’s way Friday. It’ll be streamed on SEC Network.

LSU and Jackson State will play after the game between Cal and Southern Illinois ends. The regional will be double elimination meaning both teams will be guaranteed to play again on Saturday.

Jackson State is fresh off winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament and is currently on a six-game winning streak. LSU went on a semifinal run in the SEC Tournament but fell short of taking home the trophy.

Jackson State is hitting .273 this season while holding opponents to a .283 batting average. Its pitching staff has a 4.39 ERA on the season. Jace Jackson leads the team in batting average (.351) and RBI (45). Victoria Salazar is its top pitcher with a 3.65 ERA this season.

LSU has a .290 batting average this season and a 2.28 ERA. Sydney Berzon is the Tigers’ top pitcher with an 18-8 record and a 1.64 ERA. First baseman Raeleen Gutierrez leads the team with a .333 average and 16 doubles this season.

The Tigers boast a 6-0 record against Jackson State. The two teams last met in 2014 when LSU won 8-0. LSU has outscored JSU 62-1 in the series.

This is LSU’s eighth time hosting a regional in the last nine seasons. Last year, the Tigers won their first two games before dropping two in a row to UL to be eliminated.

If the Tigers move on, they are not guaranteed to host a super regional since they sit as a No. 9 seed.