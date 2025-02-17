LSU Softball Weekend Wrap-Up: Rising to the Drama

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – LSU softball’s impressive 10-0 start got an injection of late-game drama on Sunday at Tiger Park when the seventh-ranked Tigers squared off against No. 17 Virginia Tech.

LSU held a comfortable lead for most of the contest, until All-American pitcher Sydney Berzon found herself in a nail-biter in the later innings. With the game tied and a runner at the plate—one who had already sent a ball over the fence—Berzon faced pressure in a rare late-game situation that even saw coach Beth Torina visit the mound.

“I knew she would keep making great pitches. It was all about hitting reset—calm down, no need to panic; we were still in control,” Torina said after Berzon navigated the situation with two quick groundouts to secure a 7-4 victory.

Berzon did concede two homers, the first allowed by LSU’s pitching staff this season. Jayden Jones hit a two-run shot in the seventh inning, and subsequent infield hits extended the damage. Cori McMillan’s groundout brought a confrontation with Michelle Chatfield, who had already homered three innings earlier. Berzon maintained her composure, getting Chatfield to ground out to third and sealing the win.

“My only thought after coach’s visit was to get outs and win,” Berzon said. “I wasn’t going to let her beat me twice; that’s always my goal when faced with a challenge.”

Despite giving up 10 hits, Berzon struck out nine batters while riding on an early 6-1 lead. The Tigers not only held on but also tied a streak by collecting 10 hits for the fourth consecutive game and the sixth time this season.

Catcher Maci Bergeron contributed three hits, including a solo home run—her second home run in two days and third of the season. Tori Edwards added a crucial run-scoring double, while Danieca Coffey recorded two hits and an RBI.

“I’ve been honing my skills in practice, focusing on pitches I want to attack,” Bergeron said, tying for the team lead in homers with Edwards. “When I come to the field prepared, everything feels easier. I was looking for that rise ball.”

LSU jumped out to a 2-0 lead after a throwing error by Virginia Tech’s pitcher Emma Lemley. A single by Coffey sent Jadyn Laneaux home, and in the fourth inning, Bergeron and Edwards hit consecutive doubles. Later, a single by Maddox McKee advanced runners to the corners before center fielder Bre Peck misplayed a fly ball, leading to a two-base error that allowed both runners to score.

“We stood tall under pressure,” Torina said. “We faced two of the best pitchers in the nation this weekend—Mazzarone and today’s Lemley. Our offense not only scores; it scores big. It was gratifying to see our hitters connect hard throughout the lineup for a full seven innings. They continue to show themselves what they’re truly capable of.”