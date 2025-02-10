LSU Softball Weekend 1 Wrap-Up: Tigers Take 5

A sacrifice fly from first baseman Tori Edwards clinched a thrilling 3-2 walk-off victory for No. 9/10 LSU over Southeastern Louisiana, wrapping up the 2025 Tiger Classic this Sunday afternoon at Tiger Park.

With this win, LSU improves to a perfect 5-0 and secures back-to-back walk-off victories over Southeastern (2-3). Last season, it was Karli Petty’s dramatic three-run homer in the eighth inning that sealed the deal at Tiger Park.

“This team poses a real challenge,” noted Head Coach Beth Torina. “Every game against them is a battle. Coach Rick Fremin has brought in new talent, yet they play with the same intensity. That consistency is a testament to his coaching prowess. He maintains a high standard, adapting but never compromising quality.”

In a gripping seventh inning, two Southeastern runners found themselves in scoring position, just two outs away from a potential lead. But left fielder Jadyn Laneaux soared to make a spectacular over-the-shoulder catch, preserving the tie at 2-2 and giving LSU a shot to claim victory.

As the bottom of the seventh unfolded, shortstop Avery Hodge patiently earned a walk, and third baseman Danieca Coffey executed a perfect bunt single, placing two runners on base without an out. A sacrifice bunt from center fielder Jalia Lassiter advanced both up a notch, and catcher Maci Bergeron followed suit with a walk to load the bases. It was then that Edwards came to the plate, battled for a full count, and hit a deep fly to center, bringing Hodge home for the win.

“It was a significant moment for Tori Edwards in her development,” remarked Coach Torina. “Earlier, she struggled with a change-up, but she adapted brilliantly. Tori’s maturity is impressive; she’s not just swinging blindly. Her approach is thoughtful, and it’s rewarding to see her hard work bear fruit.”

Despite being outhit 6-3 by Southeastern, LSU’s scoring came through sheer determination, with three runs driven in by two sacrifice flies from Edwards and right fielder McKenzie Redoutey, plus an RBI walk from designated player McKaela Walker. LSU’s hits came from Bergeron, Coffey, and Lassiter.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon improved her record to 2-0 with a complete game performance, striking out four batters while allowing six hits and one earned run.

“We gave up a few balls in the air, including Jadyn Laneaux’s fantastic catch. Just another day of Sydney doing her thing,” said Coach Torina. “Southeastern’s offense is tough, loaded with lefties and slappers who test your defense. This matchup was challenging for Sydney, but she thrives on that pressure. She’s a competitor and always finds a way to win.”

SLU pitcher Hallie Burns (0-2) took the loss after coming in as relief, giving up three walks and two hits without securing any strikeouts in 1.2 innings. Starter Britney Lewinski shone for five innings, keeping LSU scoreless, before exiting with two walks and one strikeout.

After four scoreless frames, Southeastern broke through with a run-scoring single by Shelby Morris in the fifth, thwarting a rally by turning their second double play of the game. They extended their lead to 2-0 with an RBI single from pinch hitter Brilee Ford in the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, Coffey and Lassiter both drew walks, and Bergeron’s single loaded the bases. Though the Lady Lions recorded the first out with a foul flyout, Redoutey delivered a sacrifice fly that pushed Coffey home, cutting the deficit to 2-1. A hit-by-pitch on second baseman Maddox McKee reloaded the bases, and Walker’s walk allowed Lassiter to equalize the score at 2-2 as they headed into the final inning.

Up Next

LSU will host No. 17/18 Virginia Tech, No. 20/21 Northwestern, and UT Arlington in the 2025 Purple & Gold Challenge at Tiger Park from February 14-16.