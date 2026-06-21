LSU Softball: Upon Further Review, Kylee Edwards Is Exiting The Portal To Stay At LSU

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Make that two players now that LSU softball coach Beth Torina has extracted from the transfer portal.

She got her first one of the off-season last week in Notre Dame outfielder Mickey Winchell, who will be a senior after hitting .335 last season.

And over the weekend, she got back LSU starting junior shortstop Kylee Edwards, according to a report by Jacques Doucet of WAFB Channel 9 in Baton Rouge. Edwards had just entered the portal last week. She was one of the Tigers’ best players in a 40-19 (13-11 SEC), Super Regional season in 2026 as she hit .341 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs.

Can confirm from source that Kylee Edwards has withdrawn her name from the transfer portal and is returning to @LSUsoftball. #LSU https://t.co/iH0ehHBwuZ — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) June 20, 2026

Edwards scored 43 runs last season with seven stolen bases in eight attempts. A slick fielder, she had a .963 fielding percentage with seven errors amid 103 assists and 79 putouts.

Torina has seen eight players enter the portal and stay in it or find other schools since reaching the Super Regional before getting swept at No. 1 Alabama. Those are sophomore starting first baseman Tori Edwards, sophomore ace pitcher Jayden Heavener, who transferred to Texas Tech last week, sophomore catcher Jada Phillips, freshman infielder Gradie Appling, sophomore outfielder Destiny Harris, junior outfielder Jaydn Laneaux, freshman pitcher Lauren Soeken and junior utility player Maddox McKee, who transferred to Texas A&M.

Torina does have seven high school players from a top five recruiting class joining the program for the 2027 season.