LSU softball unable to generate any offense in support of Sunseri in 1-0 loss to Arkansas

Seventh-ranked Arkansas (39-7, 18-4 SEC) scored its lone run in the top of the seventh to defeat No. 14 LSU (28-16, 10-9 SEC) in the series opener on Saturday night at Tiger Park.

“I think we played well tonight,” LSU softball coach Beth Torina said. “We didn’t get the big hit at the right time though. I think we proved we can play with Arkansas and it sets up for a real good series the next two days.”

More than 1,700 fans packed Tiger Park for the first opportunity at a full capacity crowd in more than a year. Tickets are still available for the remaining two games of the weekend and next weekend’s SEC series finale against Auburn.

The second game of the series is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday and will be televised by the SEC Network.

“It was incredible to get back in Tiger Park, and I was so appreciative of all of them,” Torina added. “We are looking forward to the next games.”

Arkansas’ Mary Haff (22-4) pitched the complete-game shutout, allowing four hits, struck out four and did not walk a batter.

LSU’s Shelbi Sunseri (7-6) was charged the loss after allowing just one run on four hits. She walked six and struck out three on the night.

Arkansas’ Kayla Green led off the seventh with a walk. She was pinch ran for by Cally Kildow, who moved to second on a foul out and third on a single by Keely Huffine. The Razorbacks scored its lone run on a single to left field by pinch hitter Ryan Jackson in the ninth spot of the lineup.