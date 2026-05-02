LSU Softball: Tigers Will Play 2 On Saturday After Rain Postpones Game Vs. Auburn On Friday

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The No. 20 LSU softball team’s game against Auburn (25-25, 4-18 Southeastern Conference) on Friday at Tiger Park was postponed until Saturday due to bad weather in the forecast.

The Tigers (35-16, 11-11 SEC) will play at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader with game two to follow at 4 p.m.

Both games will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The first game of the day will be streamed on SEC Network+, and the nightcap will air on SEC Network.

LSU defeated Auburn in the series opener, 3-0, on Thursday night behind a shutout by Paytn Monticelli.

It was LSU’s ninth shutout of the season and its first seven-inning shutout against an SEC opponent since 2024.