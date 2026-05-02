LSU Softball: Tigers Set Records For Runs And Hits In 25-0 Win Over Auburn

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Hopefully, LSU saved enough for game two.

The No. 20 Tigers softball team set team records for runs and hits in a 25-0 win on 24 hits against five Auburn pitchers on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

LSU (36-16, 12-11 Southeastern Conference) and Auburn (25-26, 4-19 SEC) started the second game at 4 p.m. The Tigers won the first game of the series, 3-0, on Thursday and will go for the sweep in the nightcap Saturday. Friday’s game was postponed to Saturday due to bad weather.

Alix Franklin hit a grand slam home run to give LSU a 12-0 lead in the third inning and finished 2-for-4 with five RBIs. Jada Phillips added a two-run homer for a 15-0 lead in a seven-run third before finishing 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Franklin hit her fourth homer of the season. For Phillips, it was her first home run of the season.

LSU took an 8-0 lead in the first inning. Sierra Daniel went 4-for-4 with three runs scored. The Tigers scored 10 more runs in the fourth for the 25-0 lead, and the game ended after five innings because of the mercy rule.

Pitcher Jayden Heavener (12-7) got the win after holding Auburn to three hits in five innings with five strikeouts and three walks.