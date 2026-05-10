LSU Softball Team Will Host NCAA Regional This Weekend As 16th Overall Seed Versus Akron

May 10, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, More LSU Sports, Softball 0
Two smiling women in sunglasses hold plates of food at an outdoor campus event, with a brick building and an LSU banner in the background.
Members of the LSU softball team enjoy crawfish before learning they will be an NCAA Regional host at Tiger Park this weekend. (LSU photo).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU softball team will make its 27th NCAA Tournament appearance and host the NCAA Regional at LSU Friday through Sunday as the No. 16 overall seed.

The Tigers (37-17) will host Akron (34-23) at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

NCAA BATON ROUGE REGIONAL COMPLETE SCHEDULE

The Baton Rouge Regional features Virginia Tech as the No. 2 seed, Sun Belt Conference Tournament champions South Alabama as the No. 3 seed and Mid-American Conference champions Akron as the fourth seed.

LSU Softball Plans To Host NCAA Regional After SEC Tournament; Tigers Face Georgia Wednesday

LSU is an NCAA Regional host for the 10th time over the last 11 years, excluding 2020, which had no tournament due to COVID-19. It will be the 17th time overall LSU will host a regional. The Tigers are 66-33 in the NCAA Regional round overall, and LSU reached NCAA postseason for the 20th straight season.

LSU Softball Eliminated From SEC Tournament By Georgia; Tigers Wait For NCAA Regional Host Site

The Tigers are 88-60 in all rounds of NCAA postseason play with six College World Series appearances (2001, 2004, 2012, 2015-2017).

LSU coach Beth Torina has led LSU to the College World Series four times. The Tigers enter the NCAA postseason, having won nine of their last 12.

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