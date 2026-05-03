LSU Softball Sweeps Auburn To Roll Into SEC Tournament

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

No. 19 LSU beat Auburn, 7-2, in the nightcap Saturday to sweep a doubleheader and the three-game series at Tiger Park.

LSU (37-16, 13-11 Southeastern Conference) won the first game Saturday, 25-0, and won the series opener, 3-0, on Thursday. The Friday game was postponed by bad weather to Saturday.

The Tigers next play as the No. 8 seed in the SEC Tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Lexington, Kentucky, against No. 9 seed Georgia (36-17, 12-12 SEC).

LSU last swept Auburn (25-27, 4-20 SEC) in 2018 in Tiger Park and earned its first series win since 2024. Overall on the day, LSU outscored Auburn 32-2 and had a .554 batting average on 36 hits with three home runs.

“The offense was incredible,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “There is always concern when you have a big game that you are going to take the foot off the gas in game two. We understood the importance of the game and did a great job of executing.”

Sierra Daniel and Jalia Lassiter led LSU with six hits and scored four runs each on the day. Three of Lassiter’s hits were doubles, and she had three RBIs. Maci Bergeron and Alix Franklin (.500) had four hits on the day. Bergeron scored two runs and had four RBIs, while Franklin scored four runs, had a team-high seven RBIs, and hit two home runs, including her first career grand slam in game one.

The LSU pitching staff had a solid showing as well, holding Auburn to a .182 batting average over the tow games and registering a 1.17 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 12 innings.

Game two winning pitcher Cece Cellura (8-5) matched a career high with seven strikeouts in her seventh complete game of the season in the second game. She allowed five hits, two runs and one walk.

LSU totaled 12 hits in the regular season finale with four players recording two hits.

Auburn’s Ella Harrison (11-14) was charged with the loss after giving up 10 hits, seven runs and two walks.